‘Daring rope rescue:’ Fire officials save woman stranded at East Point creek

Woman stranded at Camp Creek saved by fire officials

Fire officials saved a woman who was stranded in water under a bridge in East Point on Sunday night.

The East Point Fire Department says it received a 911 call before 7:30 p.m. about a woman screaming for help.

Firefighters arrived at a creek located behind the RaceTrac gas station on Camp Creek Parkway, finding a woman stranded in the water.

Fire officials found the woman unconscious, before placing her on a backboard and lifting her 50 feet into the air to safety onto the North Commerce Drive overpass.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. The rescue took about two hours, according to fire officials.

The woman’s identity was not revealed by authorities.

East Point police were also on the scene to investigate the woman’s complaint that she was thrown over the bridge.

Stay with 955.WSB Radio for more information.

©2022 Cox Media Group