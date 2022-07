Kendrick Lamar has responded to footage of a security guard being brought to tears during one of his recent performances. In a clip that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at a show in Houston, Texas. The guard can then be seen rapping along to the lyric, “I’m like an exit away.”

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO