ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning storms make way for pleasant afternoon conditions

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eap8_0grofsBJ00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/25) 03:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Good morning, it was an active night with strong storms rolling through.

There is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for a significant portion of Allegheny County and a smaller portion of Butler county through 8:45 this morning. Some communities saw nearly 3" of rain coming down over a time of just about 2 hours.

Today: Stormy with downpours to begin the day. Pleasant weather arrives for the afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Day due to morning storms. Potential for a FAWD also on Wednesday afternoon.

Aware: Pleasant weather in place for the rest of the week with the exception of a brief warm-up and humid conditions arriving on Wednesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There was a tornado watch in effect for a few hours and a couple of thunderstorm warnings.  At the time of me writing this, all watches have been expired and it looks like we should expect to see downpours possible through 7 a.m.

After that, a passing shower and light rain will be possible through noon.  Cooler air moves in for the afternoon.  This means afternoon temperatures should remain near 80 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

I actually keep Pittsburgh in the upper 70s for the afternoon with gusty winds.  I have wind speeds around 15 mph coming in out of the west.

Looking ahead, the stormy conditions mean an end to hot and humid weather for at least a big portion of the week.

Yesterday we hit 90 degrees for the high in Pittsburgh, the fourth of the year. We won't see 90's again this week with highs struggling just to get back to 80 most days.

The warmest of the next seven days occurs on Wednesday ahead of another cold front… I have us hitting 87 for that day but that is well above model guidance right now.  I think raw numbers support the warmer temperatures I am forecasting though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s271z_0grofsBJ00
KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday and Thursday storms and rain may be enough to have us issuing First Alert Weather Days. I will talk to the team later today and we will likely make a decision as soon as this afternoon.

Once that rain gets through it looks like we get a nice dry stretch with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all forecast to be dry and pleasant.  Enjoy!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances tick up throughout the day on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is going to be one of those days where someone is going to ask where was all the rain we forecast.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSo let's get this out of the way right now:  Yes there will be a chance for rain all day long, but most of your day is going to be dry. Rain chances will slowly tick up through the day with storm chances getting into the concern category as the sun is setting. Overnight wind storms are the biggest concern that I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chance of showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready for the next couple of days. A stray shower or two could greet you as you head out the door early Wednesday. There is a better chance of showers and storms later in the day Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout. The best chance for a stronger thunderstorm is south of I-70, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 App with you so you can get the latest alerts, watches, and warnings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some places are quickly picking up rain, prompting a flash flood warning for some areas. AWARE: Flash flood warning in place for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, covering communities like Bethel Park and Monroeville until 2:45 p.m. Pockets of heavy rain and a stray thunderstorm possible today, very similar to yesterday We've had some pockets of heavy rain this morning, but also some breaks with sunshine. Some places picked up a quick 0.50-.075 inches of rainfall. Highs will be in the low 80s today but much more comfortable with decreasing humidity. There's another marginal risk (a 1 out of 5)...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Butler County, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Early-morning storms give way to rising temperatures

Storms rolled through Southwestern Pennsylvania early Monday morning, bringing with them spurts of heavy rainfall but since clearing the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Allegheny County and parts of Beaver County as thunderstorms producing heavy rain swept across the region, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. The warning expired at 8:45 a.m.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Storms move out, Sunday bringing more severe weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The severe storms have largely moved out of the area, but more severe weather is on the way.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAlert: Sunday afternoon is set to be a First Alert Weather DayAware: Very hot Sunday - highs in the 90s/heat indices in the mid-90sThe rest of our Saturday evening will feature a few leftover scattered showers and warm, muggy conditions with lows in the mid-60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and very hot and humid. Highs will reach the lower 90s in many areas (nearly 8-10 degrees above normal) and with high...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong to severe storms possible on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It'll be our last chance to hit 90 for the week with humidity levels staying high so it'll feel in the mid-90s. Many areas yesterday got close to 90 but Pittsburgh says at 89.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosStorms rolled through yesterday leaving some trees down and power outages and today is round two as a cold front will move through.The biggest threat for storms is north of I-80 as the shortwave is crossing the Great Lakes. There's an 'enhanced' risk for severe weather for areas north which is a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Wind Speeds#Flash Flood Warning#Kdka Tv#Fawd#School Closings Delays
wtae.com

Cleanup underway after storms topple trees, cause power outages

PITTSBURGH — Strong storms hit parts of the Pittsburgh area on Monday morning. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologist Ashley Dougherty said the storms had the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. A flash flood warning issued for parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties has expired. There was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Severe thunderstorms and high winds expected for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected again today. A few small storms have moved in this morning, but the main event comes late this afternoon and evening. A cold front will spark showers and storms ahead and along the boundary. Severe storms will likely...
butlerradio.com

Strong Storms Hit Area During The Overnight

A round of strong storms are causing some delays and issues for the morning commute. Most of the heavy storms hit earlier this morning—bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. So far, there were no reported power outages though between First Energy and Central Cooperative. The county was under a...
GIBSONIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents still looking for answers after losing power thanks to severe storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Damage across Allegheny County is still quite visible from Saturday's storm.In Shaler, residents are assessing property damage and removing debris and still have no power. Neighbors who live in the area said this is an all too familiar situation that they're fed up with.On Hawthorne Road, a tree toppled over from strong winds and rain. It fell on cars and took down power lines, forcing neighbors and a senior home to brave the heat.Neighbors said they've been calling utility companies for help - but have been left in the dark.Across the area, power is out — in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire marshal believes age, rust contributed to Penn Hills parking lot collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Structural engineers were in Penn Hills Wednesday after a parking lot collapsed on Frankstown Road. About a dozen cars fell around 15 feet when the collapse happened. "It slowly went boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Louder, louder and louder," said Benjamin Bair, the assistant property manager at the apartments, which are owned by Penn Hills Complex LLC. Bair said he immediately jumped into action, not knowing what was going to happen to the building next. "I'm like, 'Everybody out here! We got to get out of here. We don't know if this is safe.'...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Squirrel Hill Tunnel set for lane restriction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a traffic alert you need to be aware of if you use the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A single lane restriction goes into effect tonight at 9:30. It's happening in the outbound lane.It ends just in time for the Monday morning rush hour at 5 AM.PennDOT crews are conducting electrical maintenance and lighting work.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

200 foot tree crashes down on home in Knoxville, nearly hitting man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Video shows the moment a tree slammed into a home in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood on Saturday, nearly hitting a man on the porch.The 200-foot-tall tree is still outside the home Monday on Charles Street. The man from the video said he was speechless when the massive tree came down during this weekend's storms.He said he was outside grabbing the seat cushions from the front porch when the tree came down. The tree damaged the awning and the front of the home.The homeowners added that no one from the city has come to remove the tree yet. It is blocking the driveway and limiting access in and out of the home."I just want the tree removed from my home," said the man's girlfriend and homeowner, Theresa Bentley. "Then I can get the awning removed and have a normal home."Bentley told KDKA-TV that the city told her she would be bumped up on the priority list, but it could be some time because there are no lines down.KDKA-TV reached out to the city for a specific timeline but did not hear back Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Monday Morning Accidents Snarl Traffic on Pa Turnpike in Beaver County

(Photo taken by Mark Peterson, Beaver County Radio) (Beaver County Pa.) Two accidents Monday morning have led to restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County this morning. The first incident, a tractor-trailer accident, happened at mile-marker 18 a little before 5 AM. Beaver County Radio’s Mark Peterson reported at...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parking lot collapses in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A parking lot has collapsed in Penn Hills.Emergency crews are at the scene of the collapse at 11670 Frankstown Road on Tuesday evening. Officials said there is storage underneath the parking lot. Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese told KDKA-TV that there are no known injuries. Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como said about a dozen cars were damaged.There is an apartment building next to the site of the collapse, and the police chief said there is no apparent damage to the building. The residents of the apartment building will be assisted by the American Red Cross.The call came in around 6:15 p.m., and a video posted to Twitter from Pirates24/7 shows the collapse.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
62K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy