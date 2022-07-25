Pittsburgh Weather: Morning storms make way for pleasant afternoon conditions

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/25) 03:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Good morning, it was an active night with strong storms rolling through.

There is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for a significant portion of Allegheny County and a smaller portion of Butler county through 8:45 this morning. Some communities saw nearly 3" of rain coming down over a time of just about 2 hours.

Today: Stormy with downpours to begin the day. Pleasant weather arrives for the afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Day due to morning storms. Potential for a FAWD also on Wednesday afternoon.

Aware: Pleasant weather in place for the rest of the week with the exception of a brief warm-up and humid conditions arriving on Wednesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There was a tornado watch in effect for a few hours and a couple of thunderstorm warnings. At the time of me writing this, all watches have been expired and it looks like we should expect to see downpours possible through 7 a.m.

After that, a passing shower and light rain will be possible through noon. Cooler air moves in for the afternoon. This means afternoon temperatures should remain near 80 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

I actually keep Pittsburgh in the upper 70s for the afternoon with gusty winds. I have wind speeds around 15 mph coming in out of the west.

Looking ahead, the stormy conditions mean an end to hot and humid weather for at least a big portion of the week.

Yesterday we hit 90 degrees for the high in Pittsburgh, the fourth of the year. We won't see 90's again this week with highs struggling just to get back to 80 most days.

The warmest of the next seven days occurs on Wednesday ahead of another cold front… I have us hitting 87 for that day but that is well above model guidance right now. I think raw numbers support the warmer temperatures I am forecasting though.

KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday and Thursday storms and rain may be enough to have us issuing First Alert Weather Days. I will talk to the team later today and we will likely make a decision as soon as this afternoon.

Once that rain gets through it looks like we get a nice dry stretch with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all forecast to be dry and pleasant. Enjoy!