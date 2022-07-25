ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Why Ladd McConkey is in Store for a Huge 2022 Season

By Jonathan Williams
 3 days ago
During the 2021 season, Georgia unveiled two of their next biggest threats at wide receiver in Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey. Despite both players being labeled as freshmen in 2021, they displayed major promise and potential for what Georgia has at the position for the coming years.

More specifically, McConkey’s redshirt freshman performance produced an eye-popping stat, highlighting just how special of a player he could become before it’s all said and done.

Last season, McConkey reeled in 31 receptions for 447 yards while scoring five touchdowns and averaging 14.5 yards per reception. It might not seem too impressive from the surface, but the history books would say otherwise.

McConkey last season became just the third Georgia wide receiver to have at least 30 receptions, 440 receiving yards, and 14.4 yards per reception during a player’s freshman or redshirt freshman season since 2000.

The other two players? George Pickens and Malcolm Mitchell. It’s also worth noting that Adonai (AD) Mitchell missed the mark by just one reception.

McConkey quickly became one of the Bulldog's most explosive playmakers last season. His contributions couldn't have come at a better time as multiple players dealt with injuries at the position. McConkey's performance in 2021 not only benefitted the team greatly then but as well as the foreseeable future.

The Bulldogs are heading into the 2022 season with questions surrounding the wide receiver room, specifically depth-wise far, which makes having a player like McConkey that much more valuable. Whether it's beating the secondary over the top for a big gain down the field, catching a ball in the backfield, or making a play with his feet, McConkey can do it all.

Now heading into his third season as a Georgia Bulldog, McConkey will be looking to carry the momentum he gained from last season into the new year, and stats say he could be in store for a monster 2022 season.

