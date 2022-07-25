ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabin crew member claims they found a severed snake head in an in-flight meal on Turkish airline, report says

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Flight attendant said they had found a snake head inside a meal on SunExpress flight, report says. Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images/Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group
  • A flight attendant said she found a snake's head in her in-flight meal, Turkey's Gazete Duvar reported.
  • The airline, SunExpress, said in a statement it has halted the supply of the meal in question.
  • There have also been complaints of mouldy food on the airline's planes, according to Gazete Duvar.

