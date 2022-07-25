Traffic Flowing Again Following Crash In SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a rollover accident on Wednesday. The accident happened at NE 115th and Coltrane, right by Frontier City. The driver was driving a white sedan with two other passengers when he hit a ditch on the right side of the road, lost control of his vehicle, flipped and went airborne over one of the entrances to Frontier City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO