ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Traffic Flowing Again Following Crash In SW OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic is flowing again after a crash involving two vehicles...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Overnight crash near Edmond kills 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died in an overnight crash in Oklahoma County. The crash happened on Northwest 150th Street and Traditions Boulevard, near Edmond. Oklahoma City police said a man was waiting at a stoplight to make a left turn when another vehicle hit his car. “Apparently, the...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Car Hit By Train Near Hefner & Western In OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a car was hit by a train Wednesday night near Hefner Rd. and Western Ave. Oklahoma City police confirm that the car was occupied when it was hit. The man in the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

A man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City. Police were called to the scene around 1 a.m. near Northwest 39th Street and Lake Hefner Parkway. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have not yet identified the person involved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies After Crash In NW Oklahoma City

A woman is dead after crash on the northwest side of the city on Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. According to OCPD, the woman was found at Northwest 150th Street, which is approximately a half mile west of Santa Fe and Western. The woman was transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

At Least 1 Injured In NE OKC Accident

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to an accident near North Coltrane Road and Northeast 115th Street. At least one person was trapped in their vehicle after it veered off the road, authorities said. The victim was rescued by firefighters. Their condition is not yet known. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD respond to rollover accident at Frontier City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a rollover accident on Wednesday. The accident happened at NE 115th and Coltrane, right by Frontier City. The driver was driving a white sedan with two other passengers when he hit a ditch on the right side of the road, lost control of his vehicle, flipped and went airborne over one of the entrances to Frontier City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KOCO

OCPD release new details in death of Edmond police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in the investigation into the death of an Edmond police officer. In a post on Facebook, OCPD said they were looking for a good Samaritan who initiated CPR on the fallen officer. Detectives believed he witnessed the crash and need to interview him.
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Man arrested on Peeping Tom complaint in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a disturbing incident at an Oklahoma City store. On July 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a store in southwest Oklahoma City regarding an incident with a child. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the case...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy