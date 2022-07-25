DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions

Durham, N.C. — A Durham mother said she's concerned after her child’s school couldn’t find him for about an hour after dismissal. Kalika Moore is the mother of a second grader at Pearsontown Elementary. Not only is her son not supposed to ride the bus, but last...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the first day of school for Wake County Public Schools students approximately one month away, there are still about 400 staff openings left to fill. District officials told CBS 17 they’re still looking to fill various positions, including bus drivers, teachers and nutrition staff....
Apex, N.C. — School isn't in session yet at the yet-to-open Apex Friendship Elementary School, but some are getting a lesson in quality control. A photo of a misspelled sign drew attention among Triangle friends on social media on Wednesday. The sign read:. APEX FIRENDSHIP. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. Typos happen,...
If you’re planning on having a child soon and you’re not already registered at a daycare, it may be too late. It is difficult for many parents in the Triangle area to find childcare, with some daycare waiting lists extending beyond a year and nanny salaries skyrocketing. As...
The waiting list for after-school childcare is expected to grow even longer before most DPS schools start. Meanwhile, DPS must hire 61 new staff members to supervise the students who already have a spot.
No calls went unanswered when staffing shortages sidelined two Raleigh Fire Department units this past weekend, said Fire Chief Herbert Griffin. Despite a social media post from the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association calling the two down units Saturday “a sad day for Raleigh,” the fire chief said its a routine occurrence that shouldn’t cause residents concern.
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The highway that eventually will become the new Interstate 587 in three central North Carolina counties will soon have some different numbers on its mile markers and exits. The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it will replace those signs with new numbers on...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the votes roll in for the Greensboro municipal elections, one candidate is electing not to make any announcements quite yet. Greensboro Councilman Justin Outling went up against incumbent Nancy Vaughan in the Greensboro mayoral race on Tuesday and right now, Vaughan is projected to win with roughly 43% of the […]
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Few Wake County voters participating in Tuesday election. Wake County elections officials are disappointed with the low turnout. The issue is prompting some to call...
The race for Democratic candidate for Wake County Sheriff has received a lot of attention, going from seven candidates back in the May primary to a head-to-head battle between Sheriff Baker and Willie Rowe.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker lost Tuesday to challenger Willie Rowe in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for sheriff in the county of North Carolina’s capital city. In the runoff to May’s primary election Rowe took 75% of the vote to Baker’s 25%. In November, Rowe...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a point of conversation all weekend for some Raleigh residents about engines being down at two fire stations in the city. City leaders are getting involved to address the issue at hand and to help calm any panic. This response comes after...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham Public Schools after-school program wait list tops 700 people. After-school staffing is on the minds of parents in Durham as school leaders struggle to...
A North Carolina police department has submitted a mass resignation after a new Black town manager was hired, per WRAL. Former Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson and all of the full-time officers of the Kenly Police department resigned on Wednesday (July 20) in protest of the town's new manager Justine Jones, who is a Black woman.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker lost his bid for reelection in last night's runoff by about 50 percentage points, bringing an unceremonious end to a rocky first term. Driving the news: Unaffiliated and Democratic voters gave a resounding endorsement of former deputy Willie Rowe, who will now face former Wake County Sheriff Republican Donnie Harrison in November.
The Wake County Democratic Party released its Raleigh City Council election endorsements Monday, snubbing some incumbents, including Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Instead, the Wake County Democrats endorsed challenger Terrance Ruth for mayor. Ruth, a lecturer in N.C. State University’s School of Social Work and former executive director of the North...
