ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

DPS leaders address parents' concerns at town hall sessions

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 month before Wake County school year, 400+ staff vacancies remain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the first day of school for Wake County Public Schools students approximately one month away, there are still about 400 staff openings left to fill. District officials told CBS 17 they’re still looking to fill various positions, including bus drivers, teachers and nutrition staff....
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
The News & Observer

‘Sad day for Raleigh?’ Fire chief says all calls answered despite staff shortage

No calls went unanswered when staffing shortages sidelined two Raleigh Fire Department units this past weekend, said Fire Chief Herbert Griffin. Despite a social media post from the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association calling the two down units Saturday “a sad day for Raleigh,” the fire chief said its a routine occurrence that shouldn’t cause residents concern.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps
FOX8 News

Greensboro mayoral candidate Justin Outling will not concede, waiting until votes certified to make any announcement

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the votes roll in for the Greensboro municipal elections, one candidate is electing not to make any announcements quite yet. Greensboro Councilman Justin Outling went up against incumbent Nancy Vaughan in the Greensboro mayoral race on Tuesday and right now, Vaughan is projected to win with roughly 43% of the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Few Wake County voters participating in Tuesday election

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Few Wake County voters participating in Tuesday election. Wake County elections officials are disappointed with the low turnout. The issue is prompting some to call...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
carolinajournal.com

Wake County sheriff loses in runoff for re-election

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker lost Tuesday to challenger Willie Rowe in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for sheriff in the county of North Carolina’s capital city. In the runoff to May’s primary election Rowe took 75% of the vote to Baker’s 25%. In November, Rowe...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham Public Schools after-school program wait list tops 700 people

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham Public Schools after-school program wait list tops 700 people. After-school staffing is on the minds of parents in Durham as school leaders struggle to...
DURHAM, NC
Axios

Wake County voters give sheriff the boot

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker lost his bid for reelection in last night's runoff by about 50 percentage points, bringing an unceremonious end to a rocky first term. Driving the news: Unaffiliated and Democratic voters gave a resounding endorsement of former deputy Willie Rowe, who will now face former Wake County Sheriff Republican Donnie Harrison in November.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy