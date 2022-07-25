ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

One person in custody following fatal stabbing in Macomb

KBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacomb, Ill.- Authorities have arrested one person in connection with a fatal stabbing in Macomb. According to the Macomb...

www.kbur.com

Central Illinois Proud

Man identified in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting

TABLE GROVE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Coroner’s office has that Jeremiah Jones, 38, died in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting. Jones’ preliminary cause of death was ruled as multiple gun shots. According to an ISP press release Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office called ISP to...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after chase, stolen gun discovered

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they arrested a man wanted on a warrant, after he allegedly fled from officers and tried to toss a stolen handgun. Police say it started around 8:30 Tuesday night on Northeast Adams. Officers say Tyrone Dillon, 19, fled from officers, but was arrested a short time later near Wayne and Adams. Those officers allegedly also discovered a discarded firearm reported stolen from Milwaukee.
PEORIA, IL
KBUR

Macomb man arrested in fatal stabbing

Macomb, Ill.- Authorities have arrested a Macomb man for First Degree Murder following a fatal stabbing. According to a news release, on Sunday, July 24th, at about 1:49 AM, Macomb Police were dispatched to a call of a stabbing in the 100 block of N. Lafayette St. Upon arrival, officers...
MACOMB, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

ISP: Fulton County deputies shot, killed suspect

TABLE GROVE, Ill. – Fulton County Sheriffs Deputies are believed to have shot and killed a suspect Monday night, so now an Illinois State Police investigation has begun. State troopers say it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near Table Grove. Deputies were looking for a man wanted on...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Verbal altercation led to fatal stabbing on Macomb square

A fatal stabbing on Macomb’s downtown square started with a verbal altercation, according to Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones. Jones said a single weapon was used in the ensuing physical altercation, which happened outside in the 100 block of North Lafayette Street early Sunday morning. Brandon Whiteman, 21, is...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries reported in Burlington fire

The Burlington Fire Department was called to 2068 Highland Avenue in Burlington at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 for a report of a house full of smoke. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and located a fire in a second floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second-floor bedroom, but […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for fleeing police, resisting arrest

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for fleeing police. According to a news release, on Friday, July 22nd, at about 7:20 PM, a Henderson County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on US 34 for a traffic violation. The driver,...
BURLINGTON, IA
#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Ill Authorities#Crime Scene Units
KBUR

Burlington bedroom fire causes smoke damage to home

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says a bedroom fire caused smoke damage throughout a Burlington home. According to a news release, at 11:15 AM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 2086 Highland Avenue in Burlington for a report of a house filled with smoke. Firefighters arrived five minutes...
BURLINGTON, IA
hoiabc.com

Victim identified after Friday night motorcycle accident

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim of a motorcycle accident in the westbound lanes of Route 24 east of the McClugage Bridge late Friday night has been identified. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Christine Arnold, 57, of East Peoria, died from craniocervical injuries due to the...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WGN News

Woman killed when plane crashes in Illinois pool is ID’d

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
CENTRALIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner has identified the victim of Friday night’s fatal motorcycle crash near the East Peoria side of the McClugage Bridge. Coroner Charles Hanley says preliminary autopsy results on Christine Arnold, 57 of East Peoria, indicate she died of what was termed “craniocervical injuries” from the crash.
EAST PEORIA, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Overnight Galesburg shooting sends 1 to hospital and ‘several’ vehicles hit

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department responded to a shooting at 2051 Grand Avenue, early Sunday morning. According to a media release, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap around 1:30 a.m. Sometime later, a gunshot victim arrived at the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. They were eventually transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for treatment.
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

Quincy Teen Missing For More Than Two Months

It’s been more than 2 months since a Quincy, Illinois teen has been seen. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 year old Aliyah Morrison as a missing and/or runaway juvenile back on June 16th. Morrison was last seen in the Quincy area on May 24th. Morrison is...
QUINCY, IL
ourquadcities.com

IA man arrested for aggravated fleeing & eluding

A Burlington man was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, excessive speeding, driving without a license and other charges. On July 22 at approximately 7:20 p.m., a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Tyler E. Green, 23, on U.S. 34 for a traffic violation. According to a press release, Green would not stop for the deputy. The deputy was able to pull in front of Green and slow Green to a stop. When the deputy exited his squad car, Green fled. The deputy attempted to stop Green again, but Green continued to flee. Due to safety concerns about traffic and Green’s driving, the deputy discontinued the pursuit.
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

1 person is stabbed to death in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. — One person was killed after being stabbed in Macomb. Macomb Police said the incident occurred Sunday morning, July 24 in the city's downtown square. Authorities said it stemmed from an argument. A person of interest was taken into custody. No identities of the victim or potential...
MACOMB, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges after fleeing from traffic stop

A 20-year-old Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from police late Sunday afternoon (July 24th). Police observed a sedan being driven by Bostyn Newcomer of Galesburg run through a stop sign on South Chambers Street. When police went to stop the sedan, Newcomer blew through another stop sign, then another, and reach speeds over 55 miles per hour. The pursuit was terminated out of public safety. Fifteen minutes later, the sedan was spotted again on East Brooks Street where Newcomer ran another pair of stop signs while speeding away from officers, according to police reports. Newcomer at one point was driving on the wrong side of the road – speeding towards officers head-on before changing back into the right lane. Again, the pursuit was terminated. The abandoned sedan was located again a short time later on a sidewalk near Oak Street and East Berrien. Officers have had numerous encounters with Newcomer, who also left his state I.D. behind inside the car. Newcomer was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing a slew of charges including five counts of Disregarding a Stop Sign, two counts of Aggravated Fleeing, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Driving on a Revoked License, and many more.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 injured in overnight shooting in Galesburg

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a shooting overnight. At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap, located at 2051 Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, several vehicles were observed with bullet holes. A short time later, a victim arrived at the emergency room at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.
GALESBURG, IL

