Cedar Falls, IA- A celebration of life is being organized in honor of the three victims of the Maquoketa Caves shooting. 42-year-old Tyler and Sarah Schmidt of Cedar Falls, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot and killed Friday, July 22nd at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, then took his own life.

1 DAY AGO