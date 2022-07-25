ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

Lee County Deputies pull stranded family off Mississippi River

KBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Madison, IA- The Lee County Sheriff’s Office used the department’s new rescue boat to help a stranded family. The Pen...

www.kbur.com

Western Iowa Today

SE Iowa Authorities Look For Man Who Falsely Claimed To Be A Veteran

(Mount Pleasant, IA) — Authorities in southeast Iowa are looking for a man who falsely claimed to be a veteran. Investigators say Christopher Williams received more than 45-hundred dollars from a benefit motorcycle ride two years ago. In May, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a possible case of stolen valor. A follow-up investigation found that Williams said he was a military veteran but no records were found of him ever being a member of the armed forces. Williams was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for the Mount Pleasant man’s arrest.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries reported in Burlington fire

The Burlington Fire Department was called to 2068 Highland Avenue in Burlington at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 for a report of a house full of smoke. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and located a fire in a second floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second-floor bedroom, but […]
BURLINGTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois OPS to Hold Bike, Lost Property Auction

Western’s Office of Public Safety (OPS), the Macomb Police Department (MPD) and Carthage Police Department will hold a bicycle auction, conducted by Lowderman Auction Company, beginning at 5-5:30 p.m. (registration), 5:30 p.m. (auction) Friday, Aug. 5 at the University Services Building on West University Drive. The bikes will be on display between 4-4:30 p.m.
MACOMB, IL
KBUR

Burlington bedroom fire causes smoke damage to home

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says a bedroom fire caused smoke damage throughout a Burlington home. According to a news release, at 11:15 AM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 2086 Highland Avenue in Burlington for a report of a house filled with smoke. Firefighters arrived five minutes...
BURLINGTON, IA
1470 WMBD

ISP: Fulton County deputies shot, killed suspect

TABLE GROVE, Ill. – Fulton County Sheriffs Deputies are believed to have shot and killed a suspect Monday night, so now an Illinois State Police investigation has begun. State troopers say it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near Table Grove. Deputies were looking for a man wanted on...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Driver injured in rear-end crash near Missouri-Iowa border

ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — A rear-end crash near the Missouri-Iowa border left one of the drivers with injuries. It happened at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 61, one mile north of Alexandria, Missouri. State troopers said an SUV driven by Cynthia Morse, 62, of Kahoka, Missouri, was stopped in traffic...
ALEXANDRIA, MO
KBUR

Burlington man arrested for fleeing police, resisting arrest

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for fleeing police. According to a news release, on Friday, July 22nd, at about 7:20 PM, a Henderson County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on US 34 for a traffic violation. The driver,...
BURLINGTON, IA
tspr.org

Verbal altercation led to fatal stabbing on Macomb square

A fatal stabbing on Macomb’s downtown square started with a verbal altercation, according to Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones. Jones said a single weapon was used in the ensuing physical altercation, which happened outside in the 100 block of North Lafayette Street early Sunday morning. Brandon Whiteman, 21, is...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Quincy Teen Missing For More Than Two Months

It’s been more than 2 months since a Quincy, Illinois teen has been seen. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 year old Aliyah Morrison as a missing and/or runaway juvenile back on June 16th. Morrison was last seen in the Quincy area on May 24th. Morrison is...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Obituaries for Tuesday July 26

Kirby Benjamin, 52, of rural Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away at 10:58 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Kirby was born November 21, 1969 in Rushville, Illinois, the son of Danny and Jane (Sheets) Lieb. On April 2, 1993 he married Lorraine Worley in Oquawka, Illinois. She survives.
BURLINGTON, IA
ottumwapost.com

Warrant Wednesday July 27, 2022

OTTUMWA - Wapello County has over 500 active warrants. Warrant Wednesday’s are designed to help law enforcement locate wanted persons, with the public’s help. Do NOT attempt to apprehend these individuals. Instead, call the Ottumwa Police Department at (641) 683-0661 or Wapello County Sheriff’s Department at (641) 684-4350 if you have any information on their whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Overnight Galesburg shooting sends 1 to hospital and ‘several’ vehicles hit

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department responded to a shooting at 2051 Grand Avenue, early Sunday morning. According to a media release, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap around 1:30 a.m. Sometime later, a gunshot victim arrived at the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. They were eventually transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for treatment.
GALESBURG, IL
khqa.com

Macomb man charged in fatal stabbing

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man is behind bars facing a murder charge following a weekend stabbing that left a man dead. The stabbing happened on Sunday around 1:49 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Lafayette Street. When officers arrived, they found the stabbing victim lying on...
MACOMB, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges after fleeing from traffic stop

A 20-year-old Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from police late Sunday afternoon (July 24th). Police observed a sedan being driven by Bostyn Newcomer of Galesburg run through a stop sign on South Chambers Street. When police went to stop the sedan, Newcomer blew through another stop sign, then another, and reach speeds over 55 miles per hour. The pursuit was terminated out of public safety. Fifteen minutes later, the sedan was spotted again on East Brooks Street where Newcomer ran another pair of stop signs while speeding away from officers, according to police reports. Newcomer at one point was driving on the wrong side of the road – speeding towards officers head-on before changing back into the right lane. Again, the pursuit was terminated. The abandoned sedan was located again a short time later on a sidewalk near Oak Street and East Berrien. Officers have had numerous encounters with Newcomer, who also left his state I.D. behind inside the car. Newcomer was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing a slew of charges including five counts of Disregarding a Stop Sign, two counts of Aggravated Fleeing, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Driving on a Revoked License, and many more.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

1 person is stabbed to death in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. — One person was killed after being stabbed in Macomb. Macomb Police said the incident occurred Sunday morning, July 24 in the city's downtown square. Authorities said it stemmed from an argument. A person of interest was taken into custody. No identities of the victim or potential...
MACOMB, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Goodale Trial Moved to Davenport

The trial for a Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher last year will be moved to Scott County. Judge Shawn Showers ordered that the trial for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale will take place in Davenport, located about 80 miles northeast of Fairfield. No date has been set for the trial.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

More John Deere Production Is Moving Away From Iowa

Iowans love their John Deere and are very proud of the facilities we have in the state. So, it makes sense that people get upset to find out parts of production for Iowa’s favorite green tractor are leaving the state. Back in early June, John Deere announced they were...
WATERLOO, IA
tspr.org

Keokuk considering permit to allow homeless shelters

The Keokuk city council is considering a special use permit so homeless shelters may open in town. City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said these shelters are not technically allowed to operate anywhere in the city as of now, but several organizations have approached the city about opening places where the area’s homeless can find temporary shelter.
KEOKUK, IA

