Lee County Deputies pull stranded family off Mississippi River

A 20-year-old Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from police late Sunday afternoon (July 24th). Police observed a sedan being driven by Bostyn Newcomer of Galesburg run through a stop sign on South Chambers Street. When police went to stop the sedan, Newcomer blew through another stop sign, then another, and reach speeds over 55 miles per hour. The pursuit was terminated out of public safety. Fifteen minutes later, the sedan was spotted again on East Brooks Street where Newcomer ran another pair of stop signs while speeding away from officers, according to police reports. Newcomer at one point was driving on the wrong side of the road – speeding towards officers head-on before changing back into the right lane. Again, the pursuit was terminated. The abandoned sedan was located again a short time later on a sidewalk near Oak Street and East Berrien. Officers have had numerous encounters with Newcomer, who also left his state I.D. behind inside the car. Newcomer was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing a slew of charges including five counts of Disregarding a Stop Sign, two counts of Aggravated Fleeing, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Driving on a Revoked License, and many more.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO