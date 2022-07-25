ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial in murder of Cleveland officer begins Monday

By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

The video above is from a previous story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The trial is set to begin Monday morning for the woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve.

Jury selection is expected to take place for the case of Tamara McLoyd, who is facing 10 charges, including aggravated murder.

The 18-year-old is accused of killing 25-year-old Shane Bartek on December 31 while he was off duty.

No death penalty sought in Cleveland officer’s murder

Police said McLoyd ambushed Bartek in a carjacking on Rocky River Drive. The two struggled for her gun before he was shot.

Mcloyd took off in his car which was found hours later, according to police.

Police said she confessed hours after they arrested her. McLoyd’s attornies asked to have the confession thrown out, saying she was drinking and getting high, but then withdrew that motion under the instruction of McLoyd.

Deputy dead after shooting at Clark Co. mobile home

McLoyd then filed papers saying her lawyers were working against her. McLoyd was in court just last week, asking to fire her attorneys .

Bartek was a Cleveland police officer who worked in the fifth district since 2019.

Comments / 8

Therese Marie Sollberger
3d ago

The person does have a right to a fair trial, but not to make mockery of it firing, hiring lawyers, filing motions etc. They give TOO MUCH rights and leeway to the criminals, way too much. Quit drawing it out for years bc she is able to, this is a Right she should NOT have. She murdered him in cold blood, life, no parole.

Reply
7
Jay-Zeel Terbilinsky
3d ago

Life sentence for her She has no respect for human life

Reply
8


