Former West Virginia running back Noel Devine made his way up to Morgantown on Monday afternoon and, with him, were a handful of prospects from North Ft. Myers (FL) High School. Included in that group was his son, 2024 running back Andre Devine, who already holds offers from Marshall, Florida Atlantic, and Alabama A&M. The young prospect put on his camp gear and his cleats, then took to the camp circuit for the Mountaineer coaches. He registered a 4.3x in the short shuttle, followed by a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash. Check out some of his work in one-on-ones, as well as his testing at the event.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO