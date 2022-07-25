ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is top state for job seekers

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

The Lone Star State is one of the top states to...

www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience

TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Lake Austin Spa Resort offers wellness getaway in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans enjoy a lake-front wellness getaway without having to hop on a plane or drive for hours. Lake Austin Spa Resort has 40 rooms and offers wellness treatments, lakeside activities, healthy dining, and more in the Hill Country. Guests can arrive via water taxi or from...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas school districts offer hiring incentives for teachers

AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just weeks away and school districts across Central Texas are still trying to hire hundreds of teachers. Research shows teachers directly impact the achievement of students, and they need the stability, relationship and collaboration to thrive. A smaller pool of candidates...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake levels falling fast as Texas drought continues

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas drought continues and the lakes levels are falling fast. So are we in danger of seeing conditions like in the desert southwest?. As of Tuesday, Lake Travis is about 54 percent full. That means there's about 623 thousand acre feet of water in it, or nearly 203 billion gallons of water left over in the lake.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Mega Millions jackpot soars over $1 billion as ticket sales surge

AUSTIN, Texas - Sales were surging for Mega Millions tickets in Austin Tuesday night, hours before the $830 million drawing. "Because the jackpot’s so high, I figured just throw 20 bucks at it and see what happens," said Charles Martinez of Austin. "The other day I had a dream...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Homeowners learn about defensible space as Texas drought conditions worsen

AUSTIN, Texas - As the Texas drought continues to worsen, homeowners are learning a new term to protect their homes, defensible space. The brutal heat and drought is worsening fire conditions across the state. So far this month, only two days have seen high temperatures below 100 degrees, and even those were in the upper 90s.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas House committee hopes to make changes to deal with teacher shortage

DALLAS - A committee of state legislators is trying to find solutions to help school districts dealing with a shortage of teachers. One solution that seems to be within reach is changing the law so that retired teachers and staff members can return without penalties to their pension. Dr. Andrea...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

‘Murder hornets’ get a new name; now called northern giant hornets

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The hornets that were known as the "murder hornets" or "Asian giant hornets" now have a new name. The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced on Monday that the Entomological Society of America has adopted "northern giant hornet" for the species Vespa mandarinia for its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.
WASHINGTON STATE

