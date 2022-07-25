Start times, meal prices change for new school year in Henry County

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Civil Action File No: 2022-CV-1966 In re the Name Change of: Kimberly L. Seat Cooley, Petitioner, NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT I, Kimberly L. Seat Cooley filed a petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County on July 12, 2022 to change his/her name from Kimberly L. Seat Cooley to Kym Lovette Seat Cooley. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed. Signed this 12 day of July 2022 /s/ Petitioner, Pro se Petitioner's name: Kimberly L. Seat Cooley Petitioner's Address: 1422 Bourdon Bell Dr. SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 12 day of July 2022 /s/ NOTARY PUBLIC 916-76459 7/27 8/ 10 17 2022.

