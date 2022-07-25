ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland artist uncovers new link to Ukraine

By Katie Keyser, Cortland Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheri Sheridan saw in a historian’s research of Ryah Ludins, the woman who made the wood relief mural at the Cortland Post Office, that she was “Russian born.”. Is she really from Russia, said the Cortlandville woman of Bob Rightmire’s examination of the New York City...

Gunpowder shortage won’t halt cannons for Honor America Days

ROME — Has the city of Rome seemed a bit quieter this summer?. That’s because the Fort Stanwix National Monument has not been setting off its cannons every week. There has been a shortage of gunpowder, and the fort was stockpiling their supply for Honor America Days, according to park officials.
ROME, NY
39th Honor America Days celebration

ROME — With the fanfare of marching bands, local businesses and entertainers lining the streets, capped off with a spectacular fireworks display booming overhead to Symphoria’s performance of the “1812 Overture,” the city and Rome Area Chamber of Commerce are ready to present the 39th Honor America Days celebration.
ROME, NY
Unwelcome guests find lodging in barracks at Fort Stanwix

ROME — The Revolutionary War fort famous for never surrendering to the Redcoats is now facing an invasion by swarms of “Yellowjackets.”. Fort Stanwix National Monument announced on its Facebook social media page Sunday that it was temporarily closed until further notice due to a swarm of honeybees that invaded the historic fort. But visitors may find solace in knowing that, “the beekeeper’s coming, the beekeeper’s coming!”
ROME, NY
Swarm of bees take up residence at Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – It’s swarming season for honey bees and a group of them settled at the Fort Stanwix Monument in Rome over the weekend. According to the Fort Stanwix Facebook page, the monument had to close temporarily due to the swarm of bees but has since reopened. However, the Fort may have inaccessible sections or modified hours occasionally until the bees find a new home.
ROME, NY
Cortland, NY
Oneonta, NY
Cortland, NY
Chemung County legislator responds to allegations of racism

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s 14th District Legislator Michael Smith is responding after facing repeated allegations of racism from the County Executive. In Smith’s response, he said that Moss’s claims of racism and sexism are baseless. The legislator then pointed out several lawsuits and past accusations against Moss, further claiming that Moss has inappropriately […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Grace Brown House Officially Opens

On July 21st officials celebrated the opening of the $7.7 million dollar Grace Brown House on Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland for those affected by domestic violence. Survivor Kathleen joined the official opening ceremony to tell her story and to then officially open the affordable housing development. “All...
CORTLAND, NY
Fairbank to be inducted to the National Abolition HOF and Museum

PETERBORO — Rev. Calvin Cornelius Fairbank will be inducted to the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum in Peterboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Fairbank Family in America, with its headquarters in Dedham MA, nominated their ancestor. Fairbank was born Nov. 3, 1816 in Pike, NY. Calvin began his academic studies at Seminary in Lima, NY. He became a licensed preacher in 1840, and was ordained an elder in the Methodist Episcopal Church in 1842. He graduated from Oberlin College OH in 1844.
PETERBORO, NY
Smoking marijuana allowed at the New York State Fair again this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Organizers at the Great New York State Fair confirm smoking marijuana will be allowed this year, but only at six designated outdoor smoking areas around the perimeter of the NYS Fairgrounds, a move parents are calling smart and helpful. Since New York legalized adult use of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man arrested for sexual abuse. State Police at Owego arrested 35-year-old John Fanning, of Spencer, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April. Fanning is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Local officials advocate for animal rights

UTICA — The New York State Legislature has passed several pieces of animal awareness legislation that now heads to the desk of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, held a shelter animal awareness event on Tuesday at the front outdoor plaza at the Utica State Office Building to speak on behalf of the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill she is co-sponsoring, as well as the other animal awareness legislation she is supporting. Buttenschon was joined by local officials, members of the community and representatives from Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society, the The Humane Society of the United States, the New York Farm Bureau and the Utica Zoo.
UTICA, NY
UPD and UFD on scene of possible drowning

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica police and fire crews along with Oneida County Sheriffs were on the scene of a possible drowning off Leland Ave. on Wednesday. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Crews are focusing along the Mohawk River there. No details have been released at this point....
UTICA, NY
Search resumes in reported drowning

UTICA — A search is ongoing along the Mohawk River in Utica this morning following a reported drowning Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. The potential drowning was reported to 911 at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday off Leland Avenue on the city's north side. The Utica police and fire departments responded to begin their search, which lasted through the evening hours.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight in merger (Good Morning CNY for July 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. The 5-day forecast. CHEERING ON HIS ARMY: Jim and Juli Boeheim and fans react when a foul was not called during Saturday’s game between Boeheim’s Army and The Nerd Team during The Basketball Tournament. The Nerd Team upset Boeheim’s Army. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Last remaining Friendly’s in Tompkins County closes

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Friendly’s in Lansing has closed. According to 14850 dot com, a sign on the door of the chain restaurant on North Triphammer Road thanked its customers. It was the last surviving Friendly’s in the Ithaca area. The other two shut down in the last few years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Public assistance requested in Cortland County grand larceny

VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance. Officials say grand larceny occurred at Greek Peak in the town of Virgil over the weekend. The light gray Specialized Levo COMP 29 Inch Electric Bike pictured below was stolen during an event. Officials say the bike had orange pedals and grips at the time it was stolen.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Ithaca Investigators looking for person(s) responsible for burglary at Lansing church

New York State Police at Ithaca are seeking the public’s help to find the person or persons who are responsible for a break-in at a Lansing church. The suspect(s) broke into All Saints Church on Ridge Road in the town of Lansing sometime between the afternoon of Sunday, July 24 and the morning of Monday, July 25. A safe containing a large amount of cash was taken.
LANSING, NY
DeWitt Clinton Apartments help kick off summer

ROME — DePaul’s DeWitt Clinton Apartments on Ann Street held a recent barbecue for residents to help kick off the summer. The complex features affordable, supportive housing. Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program. For more information about the DeWitt Clinton Apartments,...
ROME, NY
Your Town Cortland: Green Arch Restaurant

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Opened in 1933, the Green Arch offers a little taste of Italy right here in Central New York. While the restaurant offers plenty of menu items, what they're known for is their sauce, which is a secret recipe that is the same one from the day it opened almost 100 years ago.
CORTLAND, NY
70 Year Old Still Missing After 4 Weeks; Last Seen In Upstate NY

If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help. A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.
UTICA, NY

