Cortland artist uncovers new link to Ukraine

UTICA — The New York State Legislature has passed several pieces of animal awareness legislation that now heads to the desk of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, held a shelter animal awareness event on Tuesday at the front outdoor plaza at the Utica State Office Building to speak on behalf of the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill she is co-sponsoring, as well as the other animal awareness legislation she is supporting. Buttenschon was joined by local officials, members of the community and representatives from Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society, the The Humane Society of the United States, the New York Farm Bureau and the Utica Zoo.

UTICA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO