Salisbury Mills fire claims a life (video)

Last week I was driving in the Rhinebeck/Red Hook area when I witnessed someone do something that made me question whether it was legal or not. We are beyond lucky in the Hudson Valley to have so many operational, working farms in the area, but some working farms cause some drivers to be a bit impatient. Now impatient is putting it as politely as I can because I think what I saw another driver do to a farmer that was driving his tractor on the road the other day was just wrong.

RED HOOK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO