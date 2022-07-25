Salisbury Mills fire claims a life (video)

A man from the region has been arrested for alleged aggravated DWI after his two children got out of the vehicle on a busy roadway because they were afraid of crashing, police say. The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Yorktown on Saturday, July 23 on Route 6.
A Northern Westchester man has been charged with alleged grand larceny after selling a vehicle and then telling the seller he had sold it for $6,000 less than the actual price. Rayed Hamad, age 37, of Cortlandt Manor, turned himself in to Yorktown Police on Thursday, July 21 for the...
CARMEL – Multiple police agencies will be conducting training at the Carmel High School facility, including the outbuildings, beginning on Monday, July 25 and running through Friday, July 29. The Carmel Central School District issued an advisory indicating that there will be a large police presence at the high school and loud noises will likely be heard in the area.
A former longtime Town of Cortlandt employee and owner of a prominent Peekskill-based landscaping company were indicted last week in federal court for an alleged illegal dumping and bribery scheme at a town facility on Arlo Lane. The seven-count indictment against Robert Dyckman, 51, former Assistant General Foreman in Cortlandt’s...
NEW YORK -- The New York state Division of Consumer Protection is warning people about fake bank fraud alerts.It involves a text phishing scheme.Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions, claiming a customer's account is compromised due to unusual activity.Authorities say the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.If you receive such a text message, delete it right away.
A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor. In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located on Ronkonkoma Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was...
ALBANY – A total of 531 new cases of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley were reported on Friday, according to the State Health Department. There were three additional deaths from the virus – one in Dutchess and two in Westchester. COUNTY TOTAL POSITIVES NEW POSITIVES. Columbia 1,807 5.
A Mount Kisco architectural – development firm is demanding $715,000 from a contractor who allegedly used defective concrete for the foundation of a luxury oceanfront home. Steven and Michael Gaetano’s 232 Dune LLC sued Priority Concrete Inc., July 19 in Westchester Supreme Court, for allegedly pouring “grossly defective” concrete for a multi-million-dollar house in Quogue, Suffolk County.
Last week I was driving in the Rhinebeck/Red Hook area when I witnessed someone do something that made me question whether it was legal or not. We are beyond lucky in the Hudson Valley to have so many operational, working farms in the area, but some working farms cause some drivers to be a bit impatient. Now impatient is putting it as politely as I can because I think what I saw another driver do to a farmer that was driving his tractor on the road the other day was just wrong.
Though an announcement was made back in October signaling the name change, it appears that the merge is official, and CareMount Medical is now Optum. You may remember back in the day when the group was known as Mount Kisco Medical Group, and now you'll have to get used to a new name and logo...pay attention before you throw those bills with the new logo on them in the trash.
WHITE PLAINS – Federal authorities have charged the owner of a landscaping business with bribery and bid rigging and a former assistant general foreman with the Town of Cortlandt with the bribery scheme. Authorities allege that from 2018 to February 2020, Glenn Griffin, 53, of Cortlandt Manor, owner of...
A winning ticket sold inside the Hudson Valley's "luckiest store" once again beat astronomical odds. Over the weekend, The New York State Lottery announced one second-prize ticket was sold for the July 21 CASH4LIFE drawing. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000 A Week for Life. Ticket Worth $1,000 a...
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale? The United States Geological Survey says this part of the country has had more earthquakes than you release.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY NEW FIRST-TIME COVID INFECTIONS DECLINE FIRST TIME IN 4 WEEKS. COVID INFECTIONS HAVE INCREASED IN 10 WEEKS OF LAST 13 DATING BACK TO APRIL 1. REINFECTIONS OF COVID SUFFERERS “OVER COVID” SURGE OVER SAME STRETCH. UNKNOWN FACTOR AS FALL “NORMAL” RETURNS MAYBE. WPCNR CORONAVIRUS...
A lottery ticket sold from a very lucky Hudson Valley store is worth nearly $3 million. Go check your tickets!. No one won the $660 million estimated Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. The jackpot marked the fifth largest prize in the game's 20-year history of Mega Millions!. While no one...
New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
