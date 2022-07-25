ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverdam Lake-salisbury Mills, NY

Salisbury Mills fire claims a life (video)

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY MILLS – A three-alarm fire that broke out around...

midhudsonnews.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Large-scale police training at local high school is no cause for alarm, officials say

CARMEL – Multiple police agencies will be conducting training at the Carmel High School facility, including the outbuildings, beginning on Monday, July 25 and running through Friday, July 29. The Carmel Central School District issued an advisory indicating that there will be a large police presence at the high school and loud noises will likely be heard in the area.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
City
Beaverdam Lake-salisbury Mills, NY
theexaminernews.com

Ex-Town Foreman, Business Owner Indicted in Illegal Dumping Scheme

A former longtime Town of Cortlandt employee and owner of a prominent Peekskill-based landscaping company were indicted last week in federal court for an alleged illegal dumping and bribery scheme at a town facility on Arlo Lane. The seven-count indictment against Robert Dyckman, 51, former Assistant General Foreman in Cortlandt’s...
CORTLANDT, NY
CBS New York

N.Y. officials issue warning about fake bank fraud alerts

NEW YORK -- The New York state Division of Consumer Protection is warning people about fake bank fraud alerts.It involves a text phishing scheme.Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions, claiming a customer's account is compromised due to unusual activity.Authorities say the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.If you receive such a text message, delete it right away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
longisland.com

After Long Island Massage Parlor Raid Woman Charged

A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor. In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located on Ronkonkoma Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Valley COVID-19 cases decline, but three more deaths recorded

ALBANY – A total of 531 new cases of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley were reported on Friday, according to the State Health Department. There were three additional deaths from the virus – one in Dutchess and two in Westchester. COUNTY TOTAL POSITIVES NEW POSITIVES. Columbia 1,807 5.
HUDSON, NY
WestfairOnline

Mount Kisco architects claim contractor used weak concrete on lux home

A Mount Kisco architectural – development firm is demanding $715,000 from a contractor who allegedly used defective concrete for the foundation of a luxury oceanfront home. Steven and Michael Gaetano’s 232 Dune LLC sued Priority Concrete Inc., July 19 in Westchester Supreme Court, for allegedly pouring “grossly defective” concrete for a multi-million-dollar house in Quogue, Suffolk County.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Can Drivers Legally Pass Slow Moving Farm Equipment in No-Passing Zones?

Last week I was driving in the Rhinebeck/Red Hook area when I witnessed someone do something that made me question whether it was legal or not. We are beyond lucky in the Hudson Valley to have so many operational, working farms in the area, but some working farms cause some drivers to be a bit impatient. Now impatient is putting it as politely as I can because I think what I saw another driver do to a farmer that was driving his tractor on the road the other day was just wrong.
RED HOOK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CareMount Officially Becomes Optum, Merging Three Medical Groups Under One Name

Though an announcement was made back in October signaling the name change, it appears that the merge is official, and CareMount Medical is now Optum. You may remember back in the day when the group was known as Mount Kisco Medical Group, and now you'll have to get used to a new name and logo...pay attention before you throw those bills with the new logo on them in the trash.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale? The United States Geological Survey says this part of the country has had more earthquakes than you release.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
BUSINESS

