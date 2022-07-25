When friendly forces become foes: Scientists blunt the impact of natural killer cells to improve vaccine effectiveness

The short-term effects of excessive drinking are well known, but to date it has been less certain whether alcohol also accelerates the aging process. Traditionally, investigating this has been challenging due to the lack of reliable methods to measure biological aging. In addition, it was not clear from observational studies whether alcohol was the true cause of any effect, or if it was linked to other factors, such as socio-economic status.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO