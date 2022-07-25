ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

When friendly forces become foes: Scientists blunt the impact of natural killer cells to improve vaccine effectiveness

Cover picture for the articleScientists have discovered that the body's own natural killer cells can suppress the immune benefits of therapeutic vaccines, a problem that can affect inoculations against chronic viral infections and cancer. Indeed, the scientific literature is replete with examples of otherwise effective vaccines sometimes proving impotent. Increasingly, the reasons are...

MedicalXpress

Cocoa shown to reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness in study

Cocoa only reduces blood pressure and arterial stiffness when they are elevated, a new study from the University of Surrey finds. Cocoa flavanols have previously been found to lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness as much as some blood pressure medication. However, how effective flavanols are in everyday life in reducing blood pressure has remained unknown, as previous studies in this area have been performed in tightly controlled experimental settings.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A powerful new plant-based weapon against cancer

Cancer is caused by abnormal cell proliferation and is one of the main public health issues in the world. Recently, the research group led by Researcher Du Peng of PKU School of Life Sciences discovered that a plant immune protein enables broad anti-tumor response by alleviating micro-RNA deficiency, which provides a powerful weapon against cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 variants have developed resistance to human interferons

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have investigated how antiviral proteins called interferons interact with SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focuses on how the innate arm of the immune system defends against this coronavirus. The work resulted from a collaborative effort by multiple scientists, including the laboratories of Mario Santiago, Ph.D., associate professor of medicine and Eric Poeschla, MD, professor of medicine, both at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Black life expectancy in the southern US is affected by the legacy of slavery

Black life expectancy is proportionally lower in southern U.S. counties where slavery was denser in 1860, finds a new study from The University of Texas at Austin. The same study has found that white life expectancy remains proportionally higher in those same counties. In "Slave Past, Modern Lives: An Analysis...
AUSTIN, TX
MedicalXpress

Severity of PTSD symptoms linked to decreased activity in hippocampus

After a traumatic event, people with decreased activity in the hippocampus experience worse PTSD symptoms, according to new research published in JNeurosci. The hippocampus does more than encode new memories—it also takes stock of spatial and emotional contexts and processes threat. PTSD impacts all of these functions, generating symptoms like the overgeneralization of fear and recurrent traumatic memories. Yet the exact interplay between the hippocampal activity and PTSD was unclear.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows most familial hypercholesterolemia patients remain undiagnosed

The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, completed an analysis of its large U.S. Family Heart Database showing that while the percentage of patients diagnosed with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) has increased substantially since 2016, most remain undiagnosed. The data is being presented in a poster titled, "Diagnosis of Familial Hypercholesterolemia: A Work in Progress," at the American Society for Preventive Cardiology Congress on CVD Prevention on July 29-31 in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
MedicalXpress

Genetic study provides evidence that alcohol accelerates biological aging

The short-term effects of excessive drinking are well known, but to date it has been less certain whether alcohol also accelerates the aging process. Traditionally, investigating this has been challenging due to the lack of reliable methods to measure biological aging. In addition, it was not clear from observational studies whether alcohol was the true cause of any effect, or if it was linked to other factors, such as socio-economic status.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

CRISPR technology demonstrates success in preventing and treating COVID

In what is believed to be a first, a research team led by Duke Health has demonstrated a way to use CRISPR technology to successfully prevent and treat COVID infections. The proof-of-concept experiments, conducted in mice, modified a currently available lipid nanoparticle to deliver a specific CRISPR/Cas13 mRNA that generates an inhospitable environment in the lungs for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Female and financially stretched students most likely to be affected by COVID-19 stress

A new study examining COVID-19 stress among Irish college students, conducted by the School of Psychology at Trinity College Dublin, has shown that certain sociodemographic groups were more likely to experience COVID-19-related stress. Students who identified as female, along with students experiencing chronic illness, financial concerns and higher levels of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers provide new framework for studying brain organization

UCLA researchers and colleagues at Emory University and other research centers have combined data simulation and experimental observation to bridge a gap between two major properties of large-scale organization of the human brain—stationary and traveling waves of activity. "Functional magnetic resonance imaging suggests the brain has a globally coherent...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Pair of studies points to Huanan market as epicenter of SARS-CoV-2 emergence

The COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, likely first spread to humans from animals in two separate transmission events in a Wuhan market in late November 2019, according to a pair of analyses by international teams co-led by Scripps Research scientists. The analyses, published July 26, 2022 in Science and released in earlier,...
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Histamine-producing gut bacteria can trigger chronic abdominal pain

Researchers from McMaster University and Queen's University have discovered a gut bacterial "super-producer" of histamine that can cause pain flare-ups in some patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The culprit is what has now been named Klebsiella aerogenes, the McMaster-Queen (MQ) strain, identified in up to 25 percent of gut...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Biological age, not birthdate may reveal healthy longevity

A first-of-its-kind study of 1,813 older women suggests that the accelerated biological aging of the body—epigenetic age acceleration specifically—is associated with lower odds of living to be 90 years old and also being physically mobile and having intact mental function. In the July 27, 2022 online edition of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MedicalXpress

Could cyber designs deliver potent dual-action antibiotics?

Computational modeling has been used to create dual-action compounds with exciting potential as new antibiotics. The proof of principle experiment raises the possibility of new antibiotics that can target harmful bacteria on two fronts and consequently are less likely to be overcome by resistant strains. The University of Leeds/John Innes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Each opioid prescription refill increases risk of family members' misuse, researchers find

In 2019, more than 10 million Americans misused prescription opioids—1.6 million of them for the first time. Patients who undergo surgery are three times more likely to get an opioid prescription than those who do not have surgery, but the vast majority of postoperative patients do not finish their prescriptions, leaving pills unused after surgery. More than half of individuals who misuse opioids report obtaining the drugs from family or friends, many of them without asking.
HEALTH

