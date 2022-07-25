ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The biggest reveals from Marvel's bombshell Comic-Con panel

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nkEv_0groXpk800
Illustrated | Getty Images

Marvel easily won San Diego Comic-Con 2022, revealing its long-term road map and dropping one bombshell surprise after another. Here's everything we learned about the future of the MCU:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided into "phases," and everything since WandaVision in January 2021 has been part of phase four. But in a massive Comic-Con panel, Marvel stunned fans by laying out release plans all the way through phase six.

First, a broad overview: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes phase four in November 2022, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off phase five in February 2023. Phase five then ends with Thunderbolts in July 2024, and Fantastic Four begins phase six in November 2024. Notably, Marvel is speeding through phases quicker than it used to, as phase one lasted four years. Phases four and five will also be the first not to include an Avengers film. But 2025 will more than make up for that.

Two 'Avengers' movies in one year

Here's where it gets really wild: Phase six will include not one, but two Avengers movies in the same year, a release strategy never attempted by Marvel before. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters in May 2025, and then just six months later, Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in November 2025.

In Loki, Jonathan Majors played a man referred to as He Who Remains, who warns that sinister alternate versions of himself from other timelines are on the way to wreak havoc. One of those variants is Kang the Conqueror, who has been set up as the overarching villain of Marvel's "Multiverse Saga," e.g. phases four through six, filling the role Thanos did in the previous "Infinity Saga." The Avengers will presumably face many different variants of Kang from throughout the multiverse, including one who will be the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Even more significant is Avengers: Secret Wars. That's the title of a few different Marvel comic book storylines, but the one most likely to be adapted is from 2015. In it, multiple universes are combined and different versions of Marvel's characters meet in a place called Battleworld. Several recent MCU films and shows have dealt with the multiverse, from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So it makes sense that this would build to a finale in which every universe is combined — meaning virtually anyone ever associated with Marvel could show up. We're talking Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, and maybe even Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who could play alternate versions of Iron Man and Captain America.

So yes, Secret Wars has the potential to be an even more monumental event than Avengers: Endgame. And given they're releasing six months apart, it's probably safe to assume Secret Wars concludes a two-parter beginning with The Kang Dynasty. The 2015 Secret Wars comic heavily involved Doctor Doom, who may be introduced in 2024's Fantastic Four, but it's also possible Kang will take over Doom's role in the Secret Wars film.

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, won't helm these next Avengers films, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed to Deadline.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' gets a trailer

Stepping back a bit, Marvel debuted a stunning trailer for this November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, confirming it will deal with the death of Chadwick Boseman's character, King T'Challa. We see a mural dedicated to T'Challa, and the footage ends with a glimpse of another hero heading into battle in the Black Panther suit.

Letitia Wright receives top billing, supporting the theory that she will take over the Black Panther mantle. But T'Challa and Shuri's mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), says that "my entire family is gone," perhaps suggesting there's a point when Shuri is presumed dead. The trailer also offers our first glimpses of Namor, the king of Atlantis, as well as Riri Williams, a young inventor who's sort of like a successor to Tony Stark and is getting her own Disney+ show, Ironheart.

Daredevil fans are eating well

It was a big weekend for fans of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. First of all, Marvel dropped a new trailer for this August's Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it ends with a tease of Daredevil, who wasn't previously confirmed to appear in the series.

Marvel also revealed Cox will star in an all-new Daredevil show on Disney+ called Daredevil: Born Again, which features Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Kingpin from Netflix's Daredevil. Debuting in spring 2024, it consists of a whopping 18 episodes, making it Marvel's longest Disney+ show by far.

'Captain America: New World Order'

After Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) officially became the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he's finally getting his own movie: Captain America: New World Order, which hits theaters in May 2024, near the end of phase five.

'Thunderbolts'

A Thunderbolts movie was also confirmed. It will end phase five, hitting theaters in July 2024.

The Thunderbolts are a team of antiheroes who serve as a darker counterpart to the Avengers, and this appears to be the team that Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character, Valentina Allegra, has been assembling since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The full Thunderbolts line-up hasn't been revealed, but expect it to include Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent.

A bunch of other release dates

Marvel also gave numerous previously announced projects release windows. In terms of Disney+ shows, Secret Invasion debuts in spring 2023, Loki season two and Echo debut in summer 2023, Ironheart debuts in fall 2023, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a WandaVision spinoff focused on Kathryn Hahn's character, debuts in winter 2023.

On the movie front, Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, debuts in November 2023, and the Fantastic Four movie opens in November 2024. Fantastic Four's cast hasn't yet been revealed.

'Ant-Man' and 'Guardians'

But wait, there's more! Footage from several upcoming releases was shown, and though it wasn't released online, we have descriptions via those in attendance.

Some of the biggest surprises include the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features flashbacks to a baby Rocket, and Gamora — the alternate version from Endgame who doesn't remember Peter Quill — has become a Ravager. Chukwudi Iwuji also plays the High Evolutionary, an ultra-powerful being who wants to create the "perfect species," while Maria Bakalova plays Cosmo the Spacedog.

An Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer confirmed the film will feature MODOK, a villain from the comics, and a mysterious character played by Bill Murray. The footage reportedly ended with a sinister line from Kang to Ant-Man: "You're an Avenger? Have I killed you before?" Finally, a poster revealed Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie, in her costume as the superhero Stature.

All in all, Marvel had recently been facing criticism from those who felt the franchise had no clear sense of direction. But after this presentation, those complaints can surely be put to rest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gamespot

She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Released at Comic-Con

We're on the cusp of getting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated series has already courted quite a lot of conversation, as fans have been eager to see Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. After the first trailer for the series debuted in May, there's been a lot of speculation about when we'll get to see additional footage — and it looks like that wait is now over. During Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio debuted a new look at She-Hulk, which you can check out below.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
The Independent

John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with ‘insane’ new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con

John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Chadwick Boseman
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK

The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Sebastian Stan is unrecognisable in first look at new movie

Sebastian Stan has surprised fans with the first look at his new movie A Different Man. The Marvel star is seen wearing facial prosthetics for the film, which centres on an outcast named Edward who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, as he looks for a fresh start. The synopsis adds (via...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Comic Con#Marvel Universe#Wandavision#Fantastic Four
hypebeast.com

Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man and Daredevil Will Help Expand Marvel's "Street-Level" Superheroes

Fans of Tom Holland and Charlie Cox will be delighted to learn that there’s still plenty in store for the two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel announces a Fantastic Four movie release date

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built on the shoulders of Tony Stark, Marvel Comics was shaped around the company’s First Family: The Fantastic Four. For comics fans, the cinematic omission of Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm are one of the last things keeping the MCU from feeling truly like Marvel Comics, which means Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Fantastic Four film has a lot on its shoulders.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reveals MODOK and Kang the Conquerer in Comic-Con First Look

Click here to read the full article. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” “Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book....
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Speaks Out on Destin Daniel Cretin's Big Avengers: The Kang Dynasty News

On Tuesday, it was announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth Avengers film and the one slated to help close out Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as announced at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, will be helmed by a familiar face: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Now, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is speaking out about the news, reflecting on his time with the director at Comic-Con in 2019 and sharing his excitement for this latest news.
MOVIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy