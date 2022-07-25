ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Basketball: Is Guillermo Díaz Graham the answer at power forward?

By Tristan Freeman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshman big man Guillermo Díaz Graham has looked good at the U20 Euros this past week. Could he have the same impact early on at Pittsburgh Basketball?. While Dior Johnson became the star offseason pickup for Pittsburgh Basketball, he’s not the only incoming freshman for the team. The Panthers also landed...

Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board

Introducing the Pittsburgh Sports Now Die-Hards WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board. Here, PSN will monitor and update the recruitments of all of the top basketball players in the WPIAL. If you are a coach or player with college interest and/or offers, please reach out to PSN’s George Michalowski on Twitter @MichalowskiCBB....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Central Catholic grad Neal Shipley rallies to claim Pennsylvania Amateur

Central Catholic 2019 grad and future Ohio State player Neal Shipley shot a 3-under-par 67 during the final round to win the 109th Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Llanerch Country Club in Philadelphia. It was the second huge win this season for the St. Clair Country Club...
Imani Christian F Alier Maluk Planning to Visit Pitt in Early August

In early August, Pitt will be playing host to one of the top prospects in Western PA, Alier Maluk of Imani Christian. Maluk told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he is planning an unofficial visit to Pitt for August 2. The unofficial visit was first reported to be in the works by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers.
Mel Tucker delivers response to Pat Narduzzi's Peach Bowl claims

We all knew it wouldn’t be long until Mel Tucker was asked about Pat Narduzzi’s Peach Bowl comments with B1G Media Days on Wednesday. He is ready to focus on what’s ahead according to Tradition’s own Alex Hickey. Michigan State bested Pittsburgh thanks to a comeback...
Oakmont's Piatt tied for lead at Pennsylvania Amateur

Oakmont Country Club’s Nathan Piatt shot a 2-under-par 68 during the second round of the 109th Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur tournament Tuesday and is tied for lead with Rij Patel of the Country Club of York at 3-under. The duo own a two-shot lead heading into the final round...
Aubrey Bruce: One man’s gold is another man’s ‘Junker’

Re·tire·ment: the action or fact of leaving one’s job and ceasing to work. On March 14, 2022, legendary sportscaster Guy Junker rode off into the sunset of one phase of his career and rode into the sunrise of another. To say that the retirement of Junker, who continues to work on his own terms, is an atypical definition of a normal retirement would be to say the least; a humongous understatement. He says the following about his departure from the daily schedule of a Pittsburgh sportscaster: “I have missed so much in my family life but when I had to work on Christmas Day last year, that was kind of the final straw. I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I got tired of working nights, weekends and holidays. I just didn’t want to continue until my health became so poor that I couldn’t enjoy life. I’ve always been financially smart and we have always lived within our means. After I crunched the numbers, I realized that I would continue working on the side, but it would be on my time. I still do a radio show weekly and Stan (Savran) and I still work for Awesome films.”
10 of the Best Free Pittsburgh Attractions Not to Miss

Sometimes we want to get out and explore Pittsburgh without spending a lot of money. Other times we want to get out and enjoy the city without spending any money at all. While entry fees for attractions and experiences are commonplace, there are thankfully many great free things to do in Pittsburgh that you may want to consider when you want an activity that doesn't break the bank.
Darshell Denise Scott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darshell D. Scott, 43, Youngstown went to Heaven to be with God on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her residence. Darshell was born November 21, 1978 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alvin Rivers, Jr. and Rita Scott. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Darshell...
Noblemen grow their brotherhood into new Penn Hills cigar lounge

NOBLEMEN MEMBERS—In front, Rev. Michael Smith, Harold Denson and Judge Kevin Cooper Jr. In back, Lee Kirkwood, Shawn Hall, Shawn Hall, Kevin Cooper, Sheldon Oliver, Greg Washington and Rahim El. (Photos by Courier photographer Jacquelyn McDonald) More than just a place for cigar aficionados to go to enjoy a...
Longtime Butler Radio Owners Bid Farewell

The Butler Radio Network will be under new management soon as the current ownership group has agreed to sell the five radio stations to a long-time western Pennsylvania broadcaster. Frank Iorio, Jr, former long-time owner of radio stations in Beaver County, and more recently WJAS in Pittsburgh, will acquire Butler...
Editorial: Steelers camp or Trump rally? Westmoreland security decisions are inconsistent

Consistency might be the hobgoblin of little minds, but it is important when it comes to government. We need our laws to be consistent so people obey them. If speeding isn’t illegal for everyone, why would anyone obey the speed limit? Embezzlement, shoplifting, fraud — prosecution shouldn’t be a matter of who the accused is or who they know, but rather it should rely on the evidence and whether what happened fits the definition of a crime.
