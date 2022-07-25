ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall Borough Council forms ad hoc committee to work with Byler Holdings

By Emily Bixler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At a special meeting held July 22 at the borough office, Cornwall Borough Council established an ad hoc committee to work with Byler Holdings on plans for their over 400-acre property. Council president Bruce...

Gettysburg Connection

Cumberland water tower project denied

The Cumberland Township Supervisors unanimously denied tonight a request from the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) for a zoning change that would have allowed them to build a 170-foot tall water tower at the corner of Herr’s Ridge Road and Red Oak Lane. The hearing room was full of interested...
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Trash troubles in North York Borough is costing taxpayers more

YORK, Pa. — Officials in North York Borough said they are spending a lot of time and money cleaning up garbage from the streets. Tom Arnold, the zoning officer, said he often sees trash piled high around the borough and said numerous residents are not following current ordinances. The Borough code states that all solid waste must be placed in water-tight containers with tight-fitting lids that must stay securely closed and shouldn't be filled to the point they cannot be closed. Additionally, garbage bags sitting out for collection without an approved containers are also a violation of the borough codes.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon Valley College seeks zoning approval for new sign on Route 934

The Annville Township Zoning Hearing Board will hear a petition from Lebanon Valley College on Thursday, July 28, for a new sign to be installed on Route 934. The township’s zoning ordinance specifies that signs may not be larger than 24 square feet or taller than 24 feet. LVC’s proposed sign substantially exceeds the first measure, with a sign area of 150 square feet, and just barely exceeds the second measure, with a sign height of 24.3 feet.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township dedicates new fire station

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in one Midstate community are a little safer on Wednesday, July 27. Manheim Township in Lancaster County is dedicated to a new fire station. To save money, the fire company renovated vacant commercial space instead of building on open land. Get daily news,...
MANHEIM, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Industrial Development Authority 7-25-22

Commissioner Rivera talks with Jeremy Zaborowski, Executive Director of the Berks County Industrial Development Authority, about that organization’s role in helping to create and retain businesses and jobs in Berks County on County Connection. From the program: County Connection.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Sewer, water authorities again topic at Adams meeting

ADAMS TWP — A packed room of upward of 80 residents attended a township meeting Monday to address the Adams Township board of supervisors and to express opposition to an ongoing evaluation and potential sale of the Municipal Water Authority of Adams Township and Breakneck Creek Regional Authority to Pennsylvania American Water Company.
MARS, PA
theburgnews.com

Community Comment: “The lack of civility towards others must stop”

“If we lose love and self-respect for each other, this is how we finally die.”. The great Maya Angelou may have passed eight years ago, yet I am reminded of these words every time I hear or read the public discourse about the ongoing State Street construction project. We are losing our ability to love and respect each other, and many of us are too concerned with personal wishes instead of the desires of others.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Blue Mold Present in Lancaster County

Blue mold has been found growing on burley tobacco in the Terre Hill area of Lancaster County. Growers need to be aware of the disease and take appropriate action. Under moist growing conditions this disease can spread quickly and has the potential to significantly damage both the quality and yield of our local crop. All tobacco fields should be watched closely.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

North York Widening Project frustrates business owners

YORK, Pa. — The office space and property of York residents are being threatened by a PennDOT highway project. PennDOT's North York Widening Project is planning to swallow up several residents' land to expand the I-83 interstate. The Eminent Domain Law has left many of these citizens essentially powerless....
wdac.com

Final Section Of Northwest River Trail Opened

LANCASTER COUNTY – State and local officials helped cut the ribbon on the final section of the 14-mile Northwest River Trail that spans five municipalities in Lancaster County. DCNR supported the project with more than $3-million in Community Conservation Partnership grants. The Northwest River Trail provides access to the Susquehanna River Water Trail for both walking, pedal, and paddle opportunities. It links the river towns and villages of Marietta, Wrightsville, Columbia, Bainbridge, and Falmouth, and provides wayfinding signage to users identifying local businesses in these communities. Completing of the project took decades, along with vision, perseverance, and passion on the part of many partners. Development of the trail has led to significant reinvestment in local businesses and creation of new businesses that support outdoor recreation. The trail follows the route of the historic PA Mainline Canal and uses some of the original towpath that remains along the corridor. Along the trail are numerous industrial archaeological remains such as abandoned canal locks; the iron furnaces at Chickies Rock; and the old quarry operation at Billmeyer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
yccf.org

Blazing Trails and Saving Waterways

The York County Rail Trail Authority (YCRTA) has been designing and building rail trails in York County since 1990. At the completion of their first project in the summer of 1999 – the Heritage Rail Trail – then President Commissioner, Robert Minnich, declared with a smile, “On to Hanover!”
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Construction company president buys firm

A longtime construction company based in Silver Spring Township has changed hands for the second time in five years. Five years ago, David Cross, then president of the commercial construction company, Mowery, purchased the firm from Donald Mowery, the grandson of the company founder, Raymond S. Mowery. And now the...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

New signs aim to stop trucks from getting stuck under Harrisburg bridge

Dauphin County, PA — City of Harrisburg officials say tractor trailers are getting stuck under the Front Street bridge more frequently. They say these accidents are a major safety concern. Because Front Street is a state-owned road, PennDOT is placing additional signs to warn truck drivers of the bridge’s 12’6” height.
HARRISBURG, PA

