Cornwall Borough Council forms ad hoc committee to work with Byler Holdings

LANCASTER COUNTY – State and local officials helped cut the ribbon on the final section of the 14-mile Northwest River Trail that spans five municipalities in Lancaster County. DCNR supported the project with more than $3-million in Community Conservation Partnership grants. The Northwest River Trail provides access to the Susquehanna River Water Trail for both walking, pedal, and paddle opportunities. It links the river towns and villages of Marietta, Wrightsville, Columbia, Bainbridge, and Falmouth, and provides wayfinding signage to users identifying local businesses in these communities. Completing of the project took decades, along with vision, perseverance, and passion on the part of many partners. Development of the trail has led to significant reinvestment in local businesses and creation of new businesses that support outdoor recreation. The trail follows the route of the historic PA Mainline Canal and uses some of the original towpath that remains along the corridor. Along the trail are numerous industrial archaeological remains such as abandoned canal locks; the iron furnaces at Chickies Rock; and the old quarry operation at Billmeyer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO