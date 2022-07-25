ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

2022 Lebanon Area Fair is officially open

By Lexi Gonzalez
lebtown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide the Ferris wheel. Eat chicken nuggets or dance with them. Or watch the crowning of the queen. As of Saturday, this year’s fair is underway. “You can be of any walk of life. You can have any background. And you can come out, and you can find something to enjoy...

lebtown.com

lebtown.com

A new reign: Chloe Bomgardner is crowned 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen

At around 5:30 p.m. July 23, Katie Shaak’s reign as fair queen ended, and Chloe Bomgardner’s reign began. Bomgardner competed against Kylee Williams for the title of 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen. Once deemed eligible to compete, Bomgardner and Williams each wrote an essay in response to the...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Schaeffer Farm to host East Penn re-enactors for 4th annual WWII weekend

On July 30-31, the historic Alexander Schaeffer Farm at 213 S. Carpenter St. will host the fourth annual WWII Weekend, organized by the East Penn Re-enacators Group. The event will once again feature a reenactment battle depicting Operation Cobra, an offensive that occurred seven weeks after D-Day in which Allied troops broke past the German line at St. Lô.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Church plans new campus on site of Reading's last farm

READING., Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday reviewed preliminary plans for Holy Trinity Church of God to locate a place of worship campus on 6.4 acres at 1541 Montgomery St. The property is historically significant, as it is the site of the last farm within the city,...
READING, PA
wdac.com

Final Section Of Northwest River Trail Opened

LANCASTER COUNTY – State and local officials helped cut the ribbon on the final section of the 14-mile Northwest River Trail that spans five municipalities in Lancaster County. DCNR supported the project with more than $3-million in Community Conservation Partnership grants. The Northwest River Trail provides access to the Susquehanna River Water Trail for both walking, pedal, and paddle opportunities. It links the river towns and villages of Marietta, Wrightsville, Columbia, Bainbridge, and Falmouth, and provides wayfinding signage to users identifying local businesses in these communities. Completing of the project took decades, along with vision, perseverance, and passion on the part of many partners. Development of the trail has led to significant reinvestment in local businesses and creation of new businesses that support outdoor recreation. The trail follows the route of the historic PA Mainline Canal and uses some of the original towpath that remains along the corridor. Along the trail are numerous industrial archaeological remains such as abandoned canal locks; the iron furnaces at Chickies Rock; and the old quarry operation at Billmeyer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Wolf Admin celebrates affordable housing, tours Lancaster townhomes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 27, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Viello was joined by elected officials and other public figures in Lancaster to highlight The Wolf Administration’s commitment to affordable housing. “Having affordable housing...
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Farming

Blue Mold Present in Lancaster County

Blue mold has been found growing on burley tobacco in the Terre Hill area of Lancaster County. Growers need to be aware of the disease and take appropriate action. Under moist growing conditions this disease can spread quickly and has the potential to significantly damage both the quality and yield of our local crop. All tobacco fields should be watched closely.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Charming BYOB Restaurants in Lancaster, PA

When you go to a BYOB restaurant, it can often be hit or miss. Sometimes, you get the sense that the place is more of a takeout restaurant and the atmosphere simply isn't cozy. Lancaster, however, has a fair share of good spots where you can bring your own bottle and it's actually enjoyable to dine in. I've highlighted four of them below:
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Mick’s All American Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Cumberland water tower project denied

The Cumberland Township Supervisors unanimously denied tonight a request from the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) for a zoning change that would have allowed them to build a 170-foot tall water tower at the corner of Herr’s Ridge Road and Red Oak Lane. The hearing room was full of interested...
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Ride inspection stickers causing concern at York State Fair

West Manchester Twp., York County — Safe and Inspected. Despite concerns from social media posts, both the Department of Agriculture and York State Fair officials confirm all of the rides at the fair are in compliance. “Every single morning, the guys come out with a ride inspection sheet that...
YORK, PA
yccf.org

Blazing Trails and Saving Waterways

The York County Rail Trail Authority (YCRTA) has been designing and building rail trails in York County since 1990. At the completion of their first project in the summer of 1999 – the Heritage Rail Trail – then President Commissioner, Robert Minnich, declared with a smile, “On to Hanover!”
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

10 years after Kortne Stouffer vanished, police & family are still seeking answers

Ten years ago today, one local family talked to their 21-year-old daughter without knowing it might be the last time they ever spoke. Kortne Ciera Stouffer was last seen on Sunday, July 29, 2012, at her Palmyra apartment, where she had returned following a night out with friends. Her vehicle, keys, cellphone, and purse all remained at the apartment, but Stouffer vanished without a trace.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. hospital center expected to close in next 3 months

The Berwick Hospital Center will close within 90 days, WNEP-TV is reporting. Late last week, its owners closed the doors of three nearby clinics. Providers there warned WNEP that the hospital would be next. By Friday, the offices owned by Berwick Clinic Company in Shickshinny, Bloomsburg, and one in Berwick...
BERWICK, PA

