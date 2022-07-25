Alibaba To Shut Down Its Online Retail Platform In Hong Kong: Report

China has locked down almost 1 million residents of Jiangxia, a district on the outskirts of Wuhan, the Chinese city that saw the world's first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. What Happened: The residents of Wuhan's district have been told to stay in their homes and not go out unless necessary, underscoring how far the nation is from post-pandemic normalcy, Bloomberg reported.

