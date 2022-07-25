Shots fired at Airport area gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is on the scene of a possible shooting at the Marathon on the 3400 block of Lamar.

We are being told this is a critical shooting that happened around 5 a.m. Police said they did not find any victims on the scene, but witnesses say at least one person was injured.

When WREG arrived on the scene, we noticed it appeared the victims were working on their vehicle when they were shot. The hood was raised, and a bottle of antifreeze is sitting on the ground. WREG also counted multiple shell casings in the street.

WREG has reported on multiple shootings and homicides in this area. The most recent happened a few days ago on Oakville Drive less than one mile away. One woman said a girl was killed two days ago.

“Got in the wrong car with the wrong person and took her to the dead end and murdered her,” she said.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.