San Luis Obispo County, CA

Cooler temps and marine fog stick around to start the work week

By Vivian Rennie
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Good Morning Central Coast! We are kicking off another week, this time though with slightly cooler weather.

Some patchy dense fog is sticking around this morning through all of our western beaches, as well as in most of the coastal valleys. Thankfully for the most part this is not going to severely limit visibility on most roads. There is also a chance of the Paso Robles area seeing a bit of morning fog as it it creeps down the Salinas River Valley.

The general cooling trend we saw take over this weekend will continue through Tuesday, so there is still some time to enjoy the more mild weather before a warming trend takes over once again for the end of this week.

The decrease in day-time temps comes from a low pressure system sitting of the coast. That system is ushering in some onshore flow that has been deepening the marine layer, pushing past the beaches and into the coastal valleys. The onshore flow is getting a little gusty in the afternoon hours as well with gusts in northern San Luis Obispo county peaking near 25 mph.

High temperatures Monday will only reach the upper 60s and low 60s at the western beaches. 70s are likely in coastal valleys, interior valleys have the widest range of temperatures today high 80s in NE San Luis Obispo County, high 90s in the remaining interior valleys.

For those headed to the mid state fair today it will be significantly cooler than the end of last week. Highs will be in the upper 80s falling into the 70s for Grandstand concerts in the evening.

By the middle of the week a high pressure system will begin to dominate the region creating a small bump in temps for the remainder of the week. The increase in temperature will not be all that noticeable, especially for the warmer areas inland. The temps in Paso should once again reach the upper 90s by the weekend. This should make for a warm end to the Mid-State Fair.

Have a great day Central Coast!

