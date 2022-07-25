ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, MO

Oregon, Mo., teen drowns in Missouri River saving his younger brother

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oregon, Missouri teenager drowned in the Missouri River this weekend after coming to the aid of his brother. The Missouri State...

stjosephpost.com

lakeexpo.com

Deadly Weekend: Four Killed On Missouri Waterways

MISSOURI RIVER, Mo. — An Oregon, Mo. man drowned Saturday in the Missouri River. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri river and attempted to assist a struggling swimmer when Harris went under water and did not resurface. Harris was pronounced by...
MISSOURI STATE
KAKE TV

I-70 traffic stop nets nearly 100 pounds of meth in Missouri

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- An unusually large seizure of meth began last week as a simple traffic stop for speeding. A search warrant application filed this week seeking access to the driver’s cell phone indicates a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal stopped a vehicle on I-70 Thursday in Lafayette County, about 45 miles east of Kansas City.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Black bear cub involved in southern Missouri accident

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a black bear. Investigators say the vehicle struck the juvenile black bear on Route PP, north of Cabool. The incident is rare, according to troopers. With bear populations rebounding throughout the state, they remind drivers they must learn to remain vigilant for bear crossings such as this.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies after struck by a motorcycle

NEWTON COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 4a.m. Tuesday in Newton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Honda CMX250 driven by Nicholas D. Livermore, 40, Racine, was eastbound on Route K one mile west of Racine. The motorcycle struck a pedestrian Johanna R....
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Oregon Teen Drowns Attempting to Save His Brother

HOLT COUNTY, MO – An Oregon teenager drowned attempting to save his brother over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident took place on the Missouri River one-half mile north of Payne’s Landing in Holt County. Eighteen-year old Alexander K. Harris was attempted to help...
FOX2Now

O’Fallon firefighters share pics of early morning flood rescues

O’FALLON, Mo. – Firefighters shared pictures from several early morning rescues in O’Fallon, Missouri today. They evacuated five families from the Cherokee Lake Campground at around 3 am. They moved to the area of Belleau Creek and Veteran’s Memorial at around 3:30 am to rescue 17 people plus their pets.
O'FALLON, MO
kq2.com

Teenager pronounced dead after drowning Saturday

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager from Oregon, Missouri was pronounced dead on Saturday after drowning in the Missouri River. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri River, a half-mile north of Payne's Landing, when he attempted to assist another struggling swimmer. Harris went under the water and did not resurface.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
KOEL 950 AM

Murder Just South of Iowa Border is One Out of a Horror Movie

Less than an hour south of the Iowa border sits Kirksville, Missouri. The small city has a population of 17,534. If you travel southwest of the city, you'll find the Youngstown Trail. It's quite rural out that way. Though he didn't live there, Stephen Munn of Kirksville owned land in...
St. Joseph Post

17-year-old injured after Belt Highway crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 17-year-old Savannah girl was northbound on Belt Highway at County Line Road in St. Joseph. The driver failed to yield...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
