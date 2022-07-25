ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Walled Garden To Non-Tesla EVs

By Anusuya Lahiri
 3 days ago
  • Tesla, Inc TSLA aimed to tap into public funding to build electric-vehicle chargers by making some of its U.S. Supercharger networks accessible to non-Tesla EVs, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Tesla bid for a portion of billions in federal and state dollars pledged by the U.S. government, automakers, and many states to accelerate a fast-charger build-out along highways.
  • Regulatory filings disclosed Tesla applying for public funding requiring access by other EV makers to the network.
  • In June, California’s energy agency proposed awarding Tesla $6.4 million for building chargers in rural areas.
  • Tesla also applied for charging grants in Texas last November.
  • Tesla also looks to begin production of new Supercharger equipment to enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers.
  • The U.S. looks to dole out $7.5 billion to the states for charging stations under the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
  • The U.S. has fewer than 5,000 locations with 10,000 individual fast chargers that anyone can use.
  • The spending on charging infrastructure will likely reach $30 billion by 2030 in the global EV charging station market, WSJ wrote.
  • The White House disclosed multiple companies are investing over $700 million to boost US manufacturing capacity for EV chargers,
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.26% at $827 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Benzinga

Benzinga

