Lewis County, NY

Lewis County Humane Society: Astro, a senior who needs a home

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Astro is an older dog who still has plenty of energy. But he also likes hanging out...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Samaritan buys two buildings, no plans yet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown is preparing for its future, with the purchase of two properties. Samaritan purchased the buildings - at 716 and 720 Washington Street - for more than half a million dollars. There are no definitive plans yet for using the properties....
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pablo Falu, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Pablo Falu was born on February 18th, 1939 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Pablo Falu and Maria Virella. At the age of 4, Pablo moved from Puerto Rico with his family to New York City, New York. In 1956 Pablo as then admitted to the Wassaic Developmental Center in Amenia NY. Pablo then returned home to live with his mother until her passing in 1976. In 1988, Pablo started receiving services with the Sunmount Development Center which led him to moving to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center (now known as the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence) in 1994 at IRA 8, Parker St in Watertown. Pablo then moved into his home at 301 East Grove in Dexter in 2002 where he live until his sudden passing on July 24th, 2022.
DEXTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Peter Jon Berow, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Peter Jon Berow will be held at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery with Deacon Kevin Mastellon officiating. Among Peter’s survivors is his sister Penny (Michael) Clark, Watertown. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Final golf fundraiser held for Heather A. Freeman Foundation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A final round of golf raised thousands of dollars for charity Tuesday. The Heather A. Freeman Foundation hosted its annual golf outing at the Watertown Golf Club. It’ll be the last. Heather Freeman died in a motorcycle accident in 2007. Her friends and family...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, formerly of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, former resident of Adams, passed away March 12, 2022 under the care of hospice in Jupiter, FL. Born February 20, 1923 in Ellisburg, she was the daughter of Glenn A. & Bertha A. (Symes) Brown. She was one of 13 children. Eba graduated high school from Belleville Union Academy in June, 1939. She also attended classes at Syracuse University & Radulphus College.
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

Get ‘Into Something Good’; Herman’s Hermits coming to Alex Bay

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A legendary pop band will be making a stop in Alexandria Bay this fall. Herman’s Hermits, starring lead singer Peter Noone, will be playing at Bonnie Castle Resort on Friday September 23 in the 20th annual Rock and Roll Oldies Show hosted by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

David W. Schenck, of Mexico and formerly of Adams

MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - David W. Schenck passed away Saturday, July 23rd at St. Lukes Heath Center, Oswego where he had been a resident since June 2022. He was 81 years old. David was born on August 12, 1940, in Decatur, Indiana the son to the late John and Mildred Blosser Schenck.
MEXICO, NY
wwnytv.com

Bernard W. Miles, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bernard W. Miles passed away on Monday, July 25th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown where he had been a resident. He was 55 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fort Drum soldier helped by ‘holistic’ treatment

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier who was incapacitated by tremors has a new lease on life, thanks to Army’s latest approach to physical fitness - Holistic Health and Fitness, or H2F. Until 2020, Sergeant Paden Gillispie lived a normal life. Things changed that January,...
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Christopher W. Miller, 46, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher W. Miller, 46, Troy, NY and formerly of Watertown and Albany, passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022 in Menands. Calling hours will be Sunday, July 31st, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. He is...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Rabies vaccine baits being distributed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Public Health Service announced that they will be contributing to the fight against rabies in the North Country. Public health stated that as long as the weather allows, they will be distributing oral rabies vaccine baits throughout Jefferson County from July 26 until August 24. The effort will support the Wildlife Services program of the United States Department of Agriculture distribution of ORV baits locally.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Stage Notes to present ‘Rent’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stage Notes in Watertown is presenting “Rent” this week. Hayden Gates plays Tom Collins and Joshua Marra plays Mark Cohen. They talked about the production on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. Performances are at the Dulles State...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Service Announcement: Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park, NY, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 27th at the Calvary Cemetery in Watertown.
GLEN PARK, NY
wwnytv.com

Nicholas J. Trivieri, 94, of Utica

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Nicholas J. Trivieri, 94, of Utica, NY departed this life on Saturday July 23,2022. He was born in Utica, NY the son of the late Anthony and (Jennie Giglio) Trivieri and was educated locally. He was united in marriage with the former Marilyn Fanelli and from that marriage they had a daughter Carmelyn.
UTICA, NY

