ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bank reveals three most common scams

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3GT9_0groVffA00
Purchase scams, impersonation scams and investment scams are the three most common types of fraud that HSBC UK has reported seeing recently (Charlotte Ball/PA) (PA Wire)

Purchase scams, impersonation scams and investment scams are the three most common types of fraud that HSBC UK has reported seeing recently.

The bank also said it has revamped its free HSBC fraud and cyber awareness app, which is available for people to download regardless of whether they are customers.

The app provides warnings about new scams being spotted as well as information on recognising and reporting scams.

David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud, said: “We are able to give real-time warnings through push notifications, information and education, to help more people protect themselves and their hard-earned money from these criminals.”

The bank also said more than 3.5 million customers have subscribed to its Voice ID technology, using their voice as their telephone banking password. Voice ID has identified 50,000 attempted telephone frauds since it was introduced in 2016.

With the cost of living sky-high, it's no surprise people are lured in by schemes promising low risk for high returns

David Callington, HSBC UK

HSBC UK highlighted the three most common scams it has seen across cards and payments in the six months from November 2021 to April 2022:

1. Purchase scams

Fraudsters tricking shoppers into paying in advance for goods or services that are never received was the most common type of scam by volume, according to HSBC UK’s records.

The bank said it is noticing an increase in purchase scams involving falsely advertised vehicles online.

Some involve fake shipping websites that promise to look after funds for vehicles purchased abroad, and some advertise vehicles at well below market value to lure customers in. Customers are then being convinced to purchase either by putting down deposits or outright payments.

2. Impersonation scams

Criminals may impersonate an organisation such as a bank, retailer or a utility provider.

HSBC UK said it is seeing a rising number of impersonation scams originating from calls from fraudsters posing as Amazon.

It is also seeing scammers impersonating HSBC UK’s fraud team and calling customers to say their account is at risk.

Usually this is after the fraudster has sent a scam text impersonating another organisation – for example, Royal Mail – and requested a small payment which requires the customer to input their account details.

The fraudster tells the customer they need to move funds to a “safe account”, which is usually an external bank account controlled by the fraudster or, increasingly, a crypto currency trading platform.

Mr Callington said: “HSBC UK will never ask you to move money to a safe account or disclose your one time passcode. Likewise we would never ask you to delete your mobile banking app. If someone asks you to do any of these things, hang up right away, it’s a scam.”

3. Investment scams

These often involve the purchase of fake bonds or cryptocurrency. HSBC said they incur bigger losses for its customers than any other type of scam.

The average loss per case is £14,173.

A typical investment scam could start out with a message or call out of the blue about an investment opportunity that is “too good to miss”, and contact can be made with the victim over months, sometimes years, to extract as much money as possible, HSBC UK said.

The bank said it is increasingly seeing scams that involve trading in genuine companies but through a fake intermediary. The victim can be shown an app or website listing their investments and returns, only to lose contact with the intermediary further down the line.

Mr Callington added: “With the cost of living sky-high, it’s no surprise people are lured in by schemes promising low risk for high returns. The general rule is that if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Customers can check if a company is authorised via the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) website – if it’s not regulated we wouldn’t recommend investing.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Mobile Banking#Royal Bank#Telephone Banking#Voice Id#Fraudsters#Hsbc Uk
The Independent

When is the second cost of living payment due?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are currently receiving their first instalment of the money.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the first tranche of £326 began being paid into accounts from Thursday 14 July, and will continue to go out until Sunday 31, with...
INCOME TAX
wallstreetwindow.com

The Only Real Solution Is Default – Charles Hugh Smith

The destruction of ‘phantom wealth’ via default has always been the only way to clear the financial system of unpayable debt burdens and extremes of rentier / wealth dominance. The notion that the world could always borrow more money as long as interest rates were near-zero was never...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
Retirement Daily

Stocks vs. Cash: Safe Investments in Retirement

"The sky is falling!" "Recession is guaranteed!" "The markets are having a fire sale but it’s too dangerous to buy!" The headlines are good at generating fear and unease. Understandably, it’s a significant fire causing the sale: Rising interest rates, inflation, a war in Ukraine, supply chain challenges and a lingering pandemic are all noteworthy crises! If you listen to chicken little, it’s Armageddon! This time is different!
STOCKS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Buy Now, Pay Later Options Help Fill Dental-Care Gap

Millions of Americans can’t afford to turn that frown upside down due to the high cost of dentistry, giving dental buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans ideal conditions to win new users. Not only does this put dental care within economic reach in a badly strained economy, but it...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Vulnerable man brought to work in UK ‘denied access to wages and clean clothes’

A vulnerable man brought to the UK was forced to work and hand over his wages, stripped of his passport and bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, a court has heard.Latvian national Rolands Kazoks was kept in a house in Newport, South Wales, against his will, made to clean and threatened that if he did not pay off an ever-increasing debt, his family at home would be targeted.Two men and a woman are now on trial at Newport Crown Court charged with modern slavery offences.Normunds Freibergs, 40, of Morley Close, Newport, Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, and Ruta Stankeviciene, 57,...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Oil and gas firms reap ‘obscene’ profits as desperate families seek crisis support for energy bills

Europe’s biggest oil and gas firms have been accused of exploiting a deepening energy crisis after passing billions to shareholders while ordinary households face further “disastrous” rises to bills. The day after experts warned that average bills could hit £3,800 by January, plunging millions more people into fuel poverty, Shell and Total both posted record earnings for a second quarter in a row.It came as Citizens Advice said the number of people reporting they cannot afford to top up their energy meters had trebled in July compared to last year. The charity warned that it expected to have given crisis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The highest savings account rates today: Banks are paying up to 2.02% APY

What are the interest rates for savings accounts today?. Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy