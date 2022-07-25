ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Nursing Monk Seal Attacks 'Terrified' Woman Who Ignored Beach Warnings

By Jess Thomson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in Hawaii who remained in the water when a monk seal and her pup were passing through was attacked and injured by the mother...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Angie Long
1d ago

Poor seal. The ignorance of humans never ceases to amaze me.

Reply
7
