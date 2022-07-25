ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Authorized Harry, Meghan Jubilee Seating Snub: Tom Bower

By James Crawford-Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe author told a British news show of an alleged interaction between Prince Harry and a St. Paul's Cathedral usher during the jubilee thanksgiving...

Comments / 59

Bob in Florida
3d ago

The great queen has always been "right and proper" in her dealings within the Royal Family. The two were simply placed in their proper seats for their place within the family based upon their own voluntary action to step down from being working royals to what they are now.

Reply(3)
94
Moni B.
3d ago

That's the problem! Megain wants ATTENTION all of the time, no matter what the occasion. Someone else's wedding, someone else's funeral, someone else's 70th anniversary as monarch of a country! It doesn't matter because she thinks she's THAT SPECIAL enough. Her ego is so inflated she's willing to bring down an entire institution for not indulging her as she wishes & commands.

Reply(2)
98
Sharon Martins
3d ago

Spoiled Harry and Meghan we’re late on purpose to make a grand entrance they should’ve been refused entrance because they weren’t there on time and should’ve been seated at the back of the cathedral !!!

Reply(1)
81
Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully living their best lives in Montecito, where they're raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and pretty much staying out of the spotlight. According to new report from Closer, via Page Six, Meghan and Harry value their privacy, and a source says that Meghan will even "call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded” when dining out.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Caught Having the Cutest PDA Moment in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in New York City earlier this week to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations headquarters, where Harry gave a keynote speech. The couple arrived to the event hand-in-hand, and kept the PDA going upon taking their seats—intertwining their fingers, clasping arms, and being otherwise in love. Here's a sweet clip captured by fan account @harry_meghan_updates.
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before

Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Awkward Hand-Holding Video at U.N. Goes Viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language at the United Nations has gone viral in the latest example of the intense scrutiny the couple experiences in public. The Duke of Sussex was at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on July 18 to make the keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day, against the backdrop of a series of bombshell extracts from a hostile new biography.
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
