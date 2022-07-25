As housing cools, some buyers get a second chance to grab their first choice

Housing is slowly becoming more of a "buyer's market."

Sellers' asking prices are steadily decreasing despite remaining traditionally higher than usual.

Don't expect a big housing crash similar to 2008, experts say.

After nearly three months and looking at 24 houses, Kevin Lowrie and Matthew Hambleton thought they had found their forever home.

They discovered a quaint two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom house in suburban Philadelphia. The couple, one a health care worker and the other a retail banker, made what they considered a high offer, only to be outbid by an all-cash deal $70,000 higher than their offer.