Police: Woman in critical condition after subway robbery in the Bronx

Police are looking for a man they say viciously assaulted a woman while attempting to rob her at a subway station in the Bronx Sunday.

Police say the suspect punched a 22-year-old woman on the southbound platform inside the Gun Hill Road subway station a little before 7 a.m. He then allegedly continued to punch her before trying to steal her phone. He then fled the subway station onto Fenton Avenue.

The victim remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.