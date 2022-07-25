ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Woman in critical condition after subway robbery in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are looking for a man they say viciously assaulted a woman while attempting to rob her at a subway station in the Bronx Sunday.

Police say the suspect punched a 22-year-old woman on the southbound platform inside the Gun Hill Road subway station a little before 7 a.m. He then allegedly continued to punch her before trying to steal her phone. He then fled the subway station onto Fenton Avenue.

The victim remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 11

Keith Jones
3d ago

I warn all women taking the subway the police can't be everywhere. They don't have the manpower for this courage.You are your first line of defense. The police come after the crime is committed. Get Pepper spray for protection. You have criminals out here who don't care. The hot sauce is enough to allow you to get away from your attacker.If you are going to keep it at the bottom of your bag it's unless stay safe and be on point in the subway

Reply(1)
8
pork rinds
3d ago

sad because this mayor has so many plans for nonsense and is all over the news with it but none to combat crime. maybe we need military because atleast we saw them when we had them posted up before.

Reply
2
jacqueline nunez
3d ago

Carry mace in your hand when walking I have ready at all times.

Reply(1)
8
 

News 12

News 12

