East End: Splish Splash water park

It made quite a splash when it opened more than 30 years ago. Long Island's first water park, Splish Splash, was an instant success and later was named one of the top five water parks in the country.

The water park sits on nearly 100 acres, most of them wooded. A newer sun-splashed section sits on what was farm land.



“In this area, we have our Big Kahuna Wave Pool. Our cabanas are really popular here especially if you want to kind of lounge in luxury and beat the heat in a shaded seat. There's waiter and waitress service that can actually bring all your food and drinks that you want for the day,” says Danielle Trombetta, with Splish Splash.



This year, a brand new look has been given to one of the park's longtime attractions -- the former Abyss tube slide has been refurbished.



There's also plenty of thrill rides, including the Jaws-themed Barrier Reef to Bombs Away -- and then there's Kiddie Cove.



