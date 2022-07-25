ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Summer heat builds this week

By Brooke Foster
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartly cloudy skies today across western Montana. A weak disturbance will spark off...

NBCMontana

Hot temperatures & isolated thunderstorms

Breezy conditions and hot temperatures are on tap for today with highs in the 80s and 90s across western Montana. There is a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially in the higher terrain. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s overnight. Temperatures continue to warm even further...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hot and dry conditions, isolated thunderstorms later this week

With high pressure building in, temperatures will warm to the 80s and 90s across western Montana with only a few clouds this evening. Lows will fall to the 50s overnight. Temperatures continue to warm even further heading into the next several days. Most locations will be well into the 90s, and a few locations such as Missoula will approach 100. Each afternoon will bring a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty outflow winds the main concern. Thursday PM will feature the best chance of the week for strong thunderstorms capable of frequent lightning, locally heavy rain, gusty outflow winds, and small hail- so be on the alert if you plan to be outdoors.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hot and dry, isolated storms later this week

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm up as a result, with mid to upper 90s forecast by the end of the week for west-central Montana. A few locations will be close to 100. Southwest Montana will see highs in the mid to low 90s.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear capture study in Gravelly, Madison ranges extended

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are continuing to monitor the grizzly bear population in the Yellowstone Ecosystem. During this monitoring period, officials will be prebaiting and conducting scientific captures within the Gravelly and Madison Ranges in Montana. Biologists with the Interagency...
MONTANA STATE
Montana State
NBCMontana

Montana DNRC discusses importance of being prepared for wildfires

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wildfires continue to burn in different parts of the state, and a fire over the weekend in Missoula County came dangerously close to homes near the Wye. Wildfire season through late July has seen moderate action so far, according to DNRC Fire Protection Bureau chief Matthew Hall.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Florida man dies in fall on steep slope in Glacier park

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 79-year-old Florida man has died in a fall in Glacier National Park while he was trying to scramble up an off-trail slope with a group of friends, park officials said Tuesday. The incident happened Monday morning on Rising Wolf Mountain, several hundred feet above the...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula's St. Patrick Hospital named No. 1 in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. News and World Report named Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula the No. 1 hospital in Montana for the fourth year in a row. The study evaluated 65 hospitals in Montana and more than 4,500 hospitals across the country to determine the 2022-23 ratings. St....
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

John Mayer to play benefit concerts for Montana flooding

MISSOULA, Mont. — John Mayer has announced three concert dates to benefit relief efforts for the flooding of Montana's Yellowstone River. Proceeds from all three show will go to the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund that serves Park County. On Monday, Aug. 8 Mayer will perform with Bob Weir,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana surpasses governor's goal for job creation in 2021

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Montana exceeded the job creation goal in 2021 by nearly 30%. Department of Labor and Industry data shows the state added just under 13,000 jobs paying over $50,000 last year, surpassing the governor's goal of 10,000. The overall share of jobs in...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Conservation groups sue over coal mines in Colorado, Montana

DENVER — Conservation groups filed lawsuits against state environmental agencies in Colorado and Montana this week targeting coal mines in the two states. Two groups sued Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality on Monday over an approved expansion of the Rosebud Mine, a coal strip mine near the Wyoming border.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Survey shows out-of-pocket costs top Montana voters' health care concerns

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana voters' biggest problem with the state's health care system is high out-of-pocket costs, according to Impact Research and Lake Research Partners survey on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care. Research says Montana voters’ top concern is that out-of-pocket costs are too high, and people struggle...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

SBA approves more than $3.6 million for those impacted by flooding

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Small Business Association has approved more than $3.6 million in disaster loans that will go directly to those affected by June flooding in Montana. SBA representatives are stationed at Park, Carbon and Stillwater County locations to assist residents. Applications are still being accepted, and loans...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Investigation underway into California man's death in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are investigating the death of a California man whose body was found at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Sunday. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the body of 52-year-old Brian Blackmore was sent to the Montana Crime Lab for further investigation. Officials were called to...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Dept. of Energy to build reactor in Idaho

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Energy wants to build a sodium-cooled fast reactor in Idaho. DOE named the Idaho National Laboratory as the prospective location. While the versatile test reactor still needs approval from Congress, if the project is cleared it would be the first fast spectrum test reactor operating in the nation in nearly 30 years.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

DOJ reports 99% of 2021 missing Indigenous person cases resolved

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice reports a high success rate in finding missing Indigenous people across the state in 2021. New information released said 99% of Indigenous people reported missing in Montana last year were found. Montana state law enforcement agencies reported 650 cases of missing...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Moderate Dems split with progressives over no-cash bail policies

JOLIET, Ill. (TND) — Some moderate Democrats are splitting with progressives in their party over no-cash bail policies, warning of a negative impact on public safety caused by repeatedly releasing suspects with pending court appearances. A Democratic prosecutor in Illinois urged voters in his county to support candidates in...
ILLINOIS STATE

Community Policy