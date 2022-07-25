What’s Hot: Massive fireball caught on camera

AUSTIN, Texas — A man riding a lawn mower died following a collision between himself and a car on the 6000 block of the South Interstate 35 service road Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers reported to the scene around 8:44 a.m. The man on the lawn mower had been riding in a grassy area on the service road's right shoulder.
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
I’ve always been proud of the fact that I am a Killeen, Texas native. This city's where I grew from a little girl to a grown woman, and it's a big part of who I am. If you grew up here too, you understand. But how did our beloved town get its name?
The grass fire broke out Wednesday near the Coves of Cimmeron neighborhood in Buda, officials said. There is a shelter ready for evacuees if it gets to that point, officials said. Officials also said that no reverse 911 calls have been made about the fires.
AUSTIN, Texas – According to The American Meteor Society (AMS), a fireball streaked across Central Texas Sunday at 10:52 p.m. AMS received more than 200 reports and several videos of the fireball event. AMS received reports of the fireball seen mostly over Texas, but they also reported people seeing it over Louisiana and Oklahoma. AMS reported the initial computer generated...
The Breaking Point, near Intersteller Barbecue, is a family-run business with Jaime and Jason Fallwell as the owners and sons Tyler and Evan as the manager and assistant manager. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Jason Fallwell was waiting at a traffic light in Tucson, Arizona, in 2018, when he saw a...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on a murder charge after Austin Police said he attacked and killed a family member at a southeast Austin home and fled the scene. An arrest affidavit shows Kenneth Charles Owens Jr., 27, was charged in connection with the homicide that took place July 22 in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive.
AUSTIN - A fireball streaked across Central Texas late Sunday night, leading to over 200 reports of the light show and a sonic boom. The American Meteor Society (AMS) said early Monday morning that they received 219 reports of the fireball being seen mostly over Texas, but they also got reports of people seeing it over Louisiana and Oklahoma.
A person found unconscious this past Friday in the Bronx is not Jason Landry, according to New York Police. Landry is a Texas State University student who went missing in Caldwell County in December 2020.
KYLE, Texas — A fiery crash shut down Interstate 35 North in Kyle Wednesday morning. As of 6:20 a.m., two lanes remain blocked. The Kyle Police Department got a call for help just before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 35, north of FM 150. Police said an 18-wheeler carrying refrigerators caught on fire.
AUSTIN, Texas - Today is number 46 in the triple-digit department, and it will be hot and humid but at least we will stay away from record levels. There'll be tons of sunshine ahead of us today with a gusty wind off the Gulf. The breeze won't push the showers...
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News on Wednesday confirmed that after reports of recent incidents involving luggage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), the airport will be working to update its baggage handling system. What is a baggage handling system, you may ask? This is the part of the belt passengers...
Currently, the shelter is at 142% capacity for dogs and "has been operating over capacity for months now," Bland said. AAC was able to find all the dogs kennel space, however, thanks to out-of-state rescue facilities AAC partners with. Bland said there has been an increase recently in people surrendering their pets due to evictions.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin. APD said on July 25, around 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the 6000 block of S IH-35 SVRD SB. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The investigation shows a...
There’s a meme circulating on the internet that’s popular with sweaty, climate-conscious doomscrollers. In the top panel, a distraught-looking Bart Simpson laments, “This is the hottest summer of my life.” In the bottom panel, Homer wags a finger at Bart. “This is the coldest summer of the rest of your life,” he says. D’oh!
