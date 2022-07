The following information is being released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office:. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is happy to report that Shadie Thomas has been located and is safe. During the last 48 hours the sheriff’s office was able to develop a new lead on the whereabouts of Shadie. Members of the sheriff’s office responded to the location and met with individuals at the residence. Those individuals were more than cooperative with the members of the sheriff’s office and assisted them in making contact with Shadie. Shadie seemed happy and content to be at the location where contact was made. Shadie was provided with contacts for additional resources to ensure her wellbeing moving forward. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the events surrounding this ongoing incident.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO