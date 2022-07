(Undated) – A marquee event of the Crawford County Fair makes its “live return” today. The 4-H Livestock Auction will be live and in person for the first time since the pandemic. The auction will begin at 1 pm in the auction barn at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There will also be opportunities for bidders to place bids online, as the 4H has done the last couple of years. According to the 4H Extension Foundation, the online portal will open today and run through Monday. In other auction news, Classic Hits, WTYE, will be providing a live video stream of this afternoon’s auction via our website. Follow the link below. Also included below is the 2022 4-H Livestock Auction Sale Book.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO