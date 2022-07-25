Crawford County Among Those Statewide in the “High” Community Level

(Undated) – You may notice a “stepped up” police presence over the next couple of days. The Illinois State Police is joining law enforcement officers from five other states to combat speeding on the roadways. Law enforcement officers from, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin are taking part in this year’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Speed Awareness Day.” This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the authorities, of the more than fifty-four-hundred deadly crashes in the six-state region in 2020, nearly thirty-one percent were speed-related fatalities. “Speed Awareness Day” is tomorrow.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO