Crawford County, IL

Crawford County Among Those Statewide in the “High” Community Level

wtyefm.com
 3 days ago

(Undated) — Nearly all Illinois counties are now rated at the high or medium community level...

www.wtyefm.com

wmay.com

Expert recommends relaxing Illinois teacher requirement to address shortage

(The Center Square) – A leading education expert is offering some advice to help address Illinois’ ongoing teacher shortage. According to a recent report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, 88% of districts in the state reported problems filling teaching jobs and more than 75% say the problem is getting worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

City Of Effingham Announces Railroad Closure

The City of Effingham Facebook Page has announced the following:. The railroad crossing on RICKELMAN AVENUE off of Rt. 45 will be closed starting tomorrow, July 27, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for repairing the railroad crossing.
EFFINGHAM, IL
warricknews.com

Most rural counties in Indiana

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Illinois governor candidates stake positions on law enforcement, pensions

(The Center Square) – The candidates for Illinois governor are staking out their priorities when it comes to law and order and first responder pensions. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act, a broad criminal justice reform measure that eliminates cash bail in most instances beginning in January. He and Democrats stand by the measure.
ILLINOIS STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates continue to rise

Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one percentage point higher than it was in May. Porter County's rate went from 2.7 to 3.4 percent. Lake County no...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

Two Indiana electric utilities ask to raise rates for coal ash cleanups, others could follow

The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO wants to raise rates to clean up coal ash ponds at its Michigan City coal plant. Other utilities in the state may be following suit. Activists say NIPSCO's customers shouldn’t have to pay for what they call an “incomplete” cleanup. Though NIPSCO is removing coal ash from its ponds near the plant, it doesn’t plan to clean up coal ash used as fill on the site.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wjbc.com

Latest Illinois crop report from USDA

SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 24, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 78.8 degrees, 2.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.94 inches, 0.09 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 16 percent very short, 19 percent short, 60...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
HOBART, IN
wtyefm.com

Police Working to Crack Down on Speeding

(Undated) – You may notice a “stepped up” police presence over the next couple of days. The Illinois State Police is joining law enforcement officers from five other states to combat speeding on the roadways. Law enforcement officers from, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin are taking part in this year’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Speed Awareness Day.” This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the authorities, of the more than fifty-four-hundred deadly crashes in the six-state region in 2020, nearly thirty-one percent were speed-related fatalities. “Speed Awareness Day” is tomorrow.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Bailey blames Pritzker for Illinois DCFS failures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Officials from the Department of Children and Family Services stood before lawmakers on Tuesday. The state agency has been under recent scrutiny on their effectiveness when it comes to protecting children. Eight children have died since December while cases of neglect or abuse were under investigation by...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois marijuana sales bring in record $1.5B

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational cannabis sales reached a new record for Illinois for the 2022 fiscal year, bringing in $1.5 billion in revenue. The State will collect $445 million in tax revenue from the record profits, a 50% increase compared to 2021. Under Illinois’ adult-use cannabis law, 25% of tax revenue generated from cannabis […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wtyefm.com

Ramblin Rose Bus in Robinson Today

(Undated) – The kids are enjoying summer vacation now, but soon it will be “back to school” time. The Ramblin’ Rose Bus, a service of Effingham Catholic Charities, will offer free basic school supplies as well as clothing for children grades K-12 today in Robinson. The bus will be at St. Elizabeth Church this afternoon from 3 pm-5 pm. For more info, call 217-857-1482 or follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.
ROBINSON, IL
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL

