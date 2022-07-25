ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia husband shot trying to protect his wife from armed robbers in broad daylight

 3 days ago
Commerce Georgia police department

Police arrested two suspects accused of shooting a 68-year-old man trying to protect his wife during an armed robbery.

Commerce police responded to a business off Ga. 441 around noon on Saturday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators believe two men sitting in the parking lot tried to rob the man’s wife and shot him.

Police said they completed the robbery and took off in a silver Honda, but the victims remembered the last three digits of tag number. Commerce police said the husband was taken to a local medical center and is recovering from his injuries.

Commerce police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Banks County Sheriff’s Office worked together to figure out the rest of the tag number. A Banks County deputy spotted the car a few hours later.

Police found the car in the Crossing Place Apartments and found two men matching the suspects’ descriptions inside one of the apartments.

Police arrested Jaiquan Chase, 20, and Dailan Alston, 21, who were both from the Macon area.

Each man faces two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.

“The Commerce Police Department would like to thank their partners the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office for their aid and assistance on the scene and during the investigation as well as the Jackson County 911 Center and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for their help in collecting intelligence during the investigative process,” the department said in a statement.

