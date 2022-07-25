How To Do Honeymoon Hair Like Jennifer Lopez

“I was really interested in clothes when I was very young – I think probably because I lived in the countryside and mainly I wore my brothers’ jumpers and jodhpurs and stuff,” Alexa Chung muses as she flips through photos of her best (and most questionable) outfits through the years for British Vogue’s Life in Looks series. It’s a passion that’s stayed with her, whether she’s attending Glastonbury in Hunter wellies or shooting a Vogue cover, interviewing Karl Lagerfeld at one of his historic Chanel presentations or filming the Absolutely Fabulous movie. Here, she reflects on her lifelong worship of Jane Birkin, her never-ending quest for the perfect jeans and why Miuccia Prada is a fashion genius.

