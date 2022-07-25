Martha Stewart says coyotes killed 6 of her pet peacocks

This mink named Nico escaped from a fur farm in Utah and got a second chance at life! His small cage at the farm was old and broken down, allowing Nico to squeeze through an opening and break free. A kind samaritan found him nearby, wandering around on his own. Nico went right up to them to say hello. Surprisingly, he was very comfortable with human contact and was happy to go home with them. In his new foster home, he was his private swimming pool filled with toys. Every morning, Nico runs straight to his pool and takes a refreshing dip.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO