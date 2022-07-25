ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Rhode Island state leaders to gather for dedication of Central Falls post office

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders are scheduled to gather for the dedication of a Central Falls post office in the name of...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

McKee administration to announce push for highly efficient heat pumps

(WAJR) — The McKee administration on Thursday is set to unveil a new initiative to steer Rhode Islanders to highly efficient electric heat pumps. Governor Dan McKee will hold an event in Cranston Thursday morning to kick off the High-Efficiency Heat Pump Program at headquarter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 99.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

McKee to announced 33rd Governor’s Bay Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day Wednesday. Bay Day is slated for Sunday, where Rhode Islanders will be able to park at the beach, ride RIPTA’s beach bus service, and fish in saltwater all for free.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Central Falls post office renamed to honor Elizabeth Buffum Chace

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — The U.S. post office on Dexter Street in Central Falls was officially renamed on Monday in memory of Elizabeth Buffum Chace. Chace was a prominent Rhode Islander born in 1806 who advocated for women's rights and fought against slavery, according to the office of Sen. Jack Reed.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

What do water ‘restrictions’ mean? How do officials decide to call for them?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Central Falls, RI
Government
City
Central Falls, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

25 license plate readers to be up and running within a month in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré said Wednesday that 25 license plate readers will be up and running in the city within 30 days. A general order for the license plate readers, made by the company “Flock,” went into effect Wednesday morning....
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
LOTTERY
Turnto10.com

Severe drought expands into Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts

The U.S. Drought Monitor says severe drought conditions have expanded into most of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts. The Drought Monitor releases new data on Thursdays. Extreme coastal Rhode Island and Bristol County remained in moderate drought. The southern half of Block Island was abnormally dry, according to the...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Elizabeth Buffum Chace
Person
James Langevin
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
thepublicsradio.org

The legacy of a Rhode Island manufacturing giant and its “unlikely” leader

Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island attorney general takes action against contractor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday his office is charging a contractor accused of taking advantage of residents and his employees. Neronha said that Michael Bresette targeted vulnerable homeowners that suffered damaged to their homes. He promised to repair damages and provide help.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dedication#Post Office
kiiky.com

15 Best Esthetician Schools in RI (Rhode Island) | 2022

Are you fascinated by scarring on the skin and do you want to become an esthetician in the state of RI?. You’ve arrived at the correct location. To become an Aesthetician or medical Esthetician, you’ll need to study at one of the many beauty schools, and you’ll likely earn a good salary.
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

Grants will be used to combat Rhode Island homelessness

(The Center Square) – A new Rhode Island investment is directed at ending homelessness, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that more than $11 million has been directed to the Consolidated Homeless Fund. State funds, in addition to local and federal dollars, will be distributed to 27 nonprofit agencies to benefit those who are homeless or are at risk.
HOMELESS
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes beach in Lincoln

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Lincoln for swimming on Wednesday. The Department of Health said that Lincoln Woods State Park Beach has high bacteria levels. However, the Department reopened Surfer’s Rock end of Sachuest Beach in Middletown for swimming.
LINCOLN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Officials take action against contractor accused of taking advantage of customers, often the elderly

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced the Office has taken action against Michael Bresette, a Rhode Island contractor, and his companies, BTTR LLC, HAM Inc., alleging that he engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices targeted at consumers. Last week, the Attorney General filed a consumer protection complaint in...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy