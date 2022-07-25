Man arrested after person found in Randolph County with “numerous” injuries

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a person was found suffering “numerous” injuries, including a stab wound.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Rockie River Street and US 64 in Franklinville on Saturday after being called about an assault. On the scene, they found a victim who had “numerous” injuries including a stab wound.

Deputies arrested John Charles Rodgers and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was given a $10,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

