ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Man arrested after person found in Randolph County with “numerous” injuries

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5Irn_0groMXIl00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a person was found suffering “numerous” injuries, including a stab wound.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Rockie River Street and US 64 in Franklinville on Saturday after being called about an assault. On the scene, they found a victim who had “numerous” injuries including a stab wound.

Hanes Mall shooting suspect arrested in Iredell County, bond set at over $1 million

Deputies arrested John Charles Rodgers and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was given a $10,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Man shoots at deputies in Rowan County drive-by: RCSO

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony assault charges after a drive-by shooting at deputies attempting to make an arrest, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, RCSO deputies were completing the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect accused of several home break-ins around...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinville, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Sports
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

117 mph high-speed chase in Lexington ends in crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody following a high-speed chase on Thursday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the DCSO’s Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit attempted to pull over a white 2004 Nissan Maxima for speeding at over 100 mph on Highway 109 South near Hannerville Road. The driver […]
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Body found at Salem Lake, officials investigating

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Salem Lake on Thursday morning after passersby found a body. According to officials, the body was called in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A female’s body was found in a creek near Salem Lake. Investigators are working on the scene. They do not know the identity of the person […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
abc45.com

Forsyth Co. deputies seek bank robbery suspect

FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible for the June 13 robbery of a bank in Clemmons, N.C. Officials have now provided new photos and video footage of the incident. Officials said the robbery occurred...
CLEMMONS, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro bank robbery arrest made, juvenile in custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery, Greensboro police said. Officers responded to a reported bank robbery at a Wells Fargo on Battleground Avenue. The suspect was described by police as a Black or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, six inches tall...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy