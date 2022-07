Naperville police say a person was robbed at knifepoint at a parking lot in the 2700 block of Fitness Drive Tuesday night. Police say the incident took place around 9:15 p.m. A masked man with a knife approached the victim, demanding their money and personal items. The suspect then left the area on foot. Though the Naperville Police Department worked with Aurora police officers to try and find the offender, using K9s and drone technology, they were unsuccessful. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO