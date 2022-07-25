Former Wildcat Isaac Humphries signs with Melbourne for upcoming season

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley will protest intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. The British diver, who is married to Oscar-winning director Dustin Lance Black, will play a key role in the ceremony as the final bearer in the Queen’s Baton Relay. Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadier said the organization has been in touch with the 28-year-old Daley, who is not competing in Birmingham. “We have been working with Tom and we have been working with a wider group,” she said. “You will see Pride flags (in Birmingham). This is a city that absolutely embraces Pride and Pride messaging and it’s definitely something that we’re working in close co-operation with Tom Daley on.”

