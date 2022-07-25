Road Work, Detours Coming to a Sheboygan Neighborhood Near You

Prepare to be impressed by this stunning Sheboygan Southside home! Upon entering you’ll immediately feel at home in the open concept floor plan with large living room, gorgeous, updated kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen offers shaker style cabinets with slow-close drawers, spectacular island, SS appliances, and quartz countertops. The 2nd level has a full bath and 3 spacious bedrooms; 2 with built in desktop tables and a primary bedroom with balcony and easy access to the backyard. Head down a few steps to the LL family room w/ wood fireplace, dry bar area, 4th bedroom, and renovated ¾ bath. Finish it off with a basement workout room, laundry room, and mechanics/storage. The outside – I mean, WOW! A paver-patio, seating area with a table created from a tree stump, hot tub, and shed.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO