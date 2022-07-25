ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Average gas price in Georgia now below $4 a gallon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnmMT_0groJ0bu00

ATLANTA — The average gas price in Georgia dropped once again this week, dropping below $4 a gallon on average.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as of Monday.

Monday’s state average is 15 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than last month, and 93 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs around $58.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Lower domestic demand for gas, and declining crude oil prices continues to be the main factors for lower pump prices,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman said.

In Atlanta, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.97.

The most expensive prices around the state are in Brunswick at $4.00, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.97, and Athens at $3.95.

The cheapest Georgia metro gas prices are Columbus at $3.74, Valdosta at $3.64 and Albany at $3.61.

