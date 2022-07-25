What’s Up Today: July 25, 2022

Good Morning, today is Monday, July 25. 🌊 In Saturday’s Newport Folk recap, I wondered how the Festival could outdo itself after welcoming music legend Paul Simon to the Fort Adams stage. There were rumors of a “big name” coming on the third day of the 2022 festival, but there are...
Listening to this Steve, I can’t help but hear some subtle similarities in the voice of another Steve. Steve Demers from Coventry, Rhode Island definitley has some Steve Earle (“Guitar Town”) vibes going on. With plenty of texture in his vocals and jangly guitar riffs set to straight forward lyrics, there’s a whole lot of rock in Demers’ country.
Newport diners got quite the surprise on Monday when not one but two celebrities were spotted enjoying an evening of fine dining at Clarke’s Cooke House. At one table was Wynona Judd. At another, Bill Murray. And all the other guests were probably thrilled with their choice of restaurant that night.
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. The event includes free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on July 31 and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
The 2022 Newport Folk Festival featured artists in genres from hip-hop to rock, punk to bluegrass. One young artist is among those focused on keeping the folk tradition alive. I spoke to teenage banjo extraordinaire Nora Brown who is turning 17 next week. Needless to say, she was excited to be returning to the festival where she played a brief set last year.
Cheers to saving lives! Pint for a Pint has returned: Eight local breweries are teaming up with Rhode Island Blood Center to encourage Rhode Islanders to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during the summer months, an often difficult time of year when it comes to blood collections. This...
Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced the conservation of 20.97 acres of land north of Bramans Lane in Portsmouth. The property extends from East Main Road to the north end of Malee Terrace and is adjacent to other conserved lands in the Sakonnet Greenway open space corridor. It has forested and scrub-shrub habitat and prime farm soils.
With summer in full swing, the Jamestown Arts Center has a host of free, family-friendly activities, artist-led events, and hands-on workshops. On Tuesday, August 2, explore the intersection of art and science and the collaboration between artists and scientists during an evening discussion with exhibiting artists Rafael Attias (part of the JAC’s Rising Tide exhibition, multidisciplinary artist, designer, and professor at RISD) Anne Kuhn-Hines (part of the JAC’s 2022 Biennial exhibition and chair of Conservation Commission, Jamestown) and Mary Meagher (part of the JAC’s 2022 Biennial exhibition and architectural designer) and Emir Cem Gezer, a Research Assistant in Ocean Engineering.
If you follow the Newport Folk Festival you’ve likely heard about the heat (it melted my sneakers), the Covid cancelations and last-minute changeups, and Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell (the rumors were actually true for once!). So highlighting those areas feels a little redundant to what we already know which is: Newport Folk is the hottest place in the USA, second only to Pennsylvania, Covid is forever, and Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell are near-perfect artists and living legends. Their impact and influence on music and songwriting are second to none and listening to their songs makes us better people in general. Also, I’m wondering if, “You Get What You Give” by The New Radicals is still Joni Mitchell’s favorite song.
Northern RI – It was the largest cleanup of its kind when it took place 50 years ago and soon, it will happen again, with hundreds of volunteers from Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester doing their part. The Great 2022 Blackstone River Revival Project ZAP 50 will take place...
New Bedford is yet again the backdrop for filmmakers. This time, a crew dropped in for an evening of filming at Dillon's Restaurant on County Street. As owner Andrew Dillon pointed out, Dillion's will celebrate its 29th anniversary next month, so all this attention has perfect timing. Filming in New...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
Both offer waterside dining. Summer in New England brings outdoor meals with loved ones, and two Massachusetts restaurants are among the best in the U.S. when it comes to al fresco dining, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation platform recently released a list of the 100 best restaurants for...
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — For the first time this summer, restaurant and business owners joined the town council to address the continued concerns of a drinking culture on Block Island — especially this summer. “I think this is about ideas,” said Sven Risom, Second Warden of New...
Summer is reaching its peak in Rhode Island — and one local photographer caught it in all its glory this week. Block Island-based photographer Steve Miller captured an amazing photo of a breached whale off of New Shoreham on Saturday. “Quite the day of whale and dolphin watching off...
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Lincoln for swimming on Wednesday. The Department of Health said that Lincoln Woods State Park Beach has high bacteria levels. However, the Department reopened Surfer’s Rock end of Sachuest Beach in Middletown for swimming.
Please join the members of the DeBlois Gallery as we celebrate 38 years of providing art exhibits to the community of Newport County and beyond !. Our non profit, cooperative of 16 artists are displaying a variety of their new work that will include 2D Prints, Oil, Acrylic and Collage as well as 3 D sculpture in Porcelain, Cast paper and Wood.
Beverly Faye Kantrowitz-Prosnitz, 75, who distinguished herself as “a champion for people,” according to a prominent community leader, passed away at the Kent Hospital on Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Born and raised in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late...
Comments / 0