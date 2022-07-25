ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Road Work, Detours Coming to a Sheboygan Neighborhood Near You

By Kevin Zimmermann
1065thebuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are that you’ll be dealing with a detour while navigating Sheboygan streets over the next few weeks as crews replace pavement on four area roadways. Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Thursday, July 28th through Friday, August 5th to allow for removal of the existing pavement...

1065thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Numerous Road Construction Projects Announced in Sheboygan

There were several road construction projects recently announced in the City of Sheboygan. Crews will begin a project on Pennsylvania Avenue this Thursday (July 28th) which will involve the replacement of the asphalt. That project is expected to last through next week Friday (August 5th). A similar project is planned...
NBC 26 WGBA

Menasha bridge construction has slowed business downtown

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Located in Downtown Menasha, The Sweet Lair, a board game cafe and bakery, has cut down on hours because of nearby construction. “We cut back our opening time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. because we weren’t seeing any customers come through and we also are closed on Mondays,” said Bri Lutz, owner of The Sweet Lair.
Fox11online.com

Construction begins for $59 million apartment community in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Construction is underway for a new apartment community called The Fort at the Railyard. The project, originally pitched to the city back in 2019, is expected to cost $59 million. The Fort aims to provide affordable living spaces, setting aside 187 units for residents earning up...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Sheboygan, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
WISN

Whitnall Beer Garden ending season early

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Milwaukee County Parks will cut the season short at its Whitnall Beer Garden in order to add parking at the popular attraction. In a post on the beer garden's Facebook page, the county said it will close the beer garden in late August because of construction on Root River Parkway.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/29/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Sheboygan’s Night Market happens again tonight from 4-7 (Friday) downtown at Sheboygan’s City Green. Vendors, Food Trucks, Family Zone, Beverage Tent and Live Music! https://bit.ly/3RSmAtw. It’s Holland...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detours#Pennsylvania Avenue#Road Work#Urban Construction#Lincoln Avenue#Dpw#National Avenue
pleasantviewrealty.com

1317 Castle Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Prepare to be impressed by this stunning Sheboygan Southside home! Upon entering you’ll immediately feel at home in the open concept floor plan with large living room, gorgeous, updated kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen offers shaker style cabinets with slow-close drawers, spectacular island, SS appliances, and quartz countertops. The 2nd level has a full bath and 3 spacious bedrooms; 2 with built in desktop tables and a primary bedroom with balcony and easy access to the backyard. Head down a few steps to the LL family room w/ wood fireplace, dry bar area, 4th bedroom, and renovated ¾ bath. Finish it off with a basement workout room, laundry room, and mechanics/storage. The outside – I mean, WOW! A paver-patio, seating area with a table created from a tree stump, hot tub, and shed.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Popular bakeries recovering after Manitowoc fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - An overnight fire inside Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc forced all three of its locations to temporarily close. The bakery owner and another employee were inside when the fire started. “We’re still shocked. We still can’t believe it,” Luisa Rehrauer said. Fire crews...
MANITOWOC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Firefighters & Muscles Team Up to Benefit MDA on Saturday

While strong men – and women – flex their muscles for the title of the Brat City Strongest, Sheboygan Firefighters will be fighting Muscular Dystrophy on Saturday at 3 Sheeps Taproom in Sheboygan. Roy Brion of the Sheboygan Firefighters Local 483 is chair of this year’s “Pints for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Motorcyclist dies weeks after crashing into deer

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A De Pere motorcyclist died Tuesday after spending weeks in the hospital following a crash with a deer. On July 4, at around 5 a.m., deputies of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 5408 Tower RD in the Town of Rockland for a report of a crash.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Arrested Following a Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Incident

A 39-year-old Manitowoc man is in custody after running over an 11-year-old girl in the Kewaunee County Town of Carlton. Bradley Zeman is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated-Third Offense and causing injury while operating a vehicle. Sheriff Matt Joski says they received a call around 8:20 last evening...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mukwonago woman accused; fatal crash in Town of Genesee

TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Mukwonago woman faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Genesee on Sunday, July 17. The accused is Danielle Krueger – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
MUKWONAGO, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested after Firey Rollover Crash

A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy