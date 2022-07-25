ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, humid July weather this week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — High temperatures are expected to be at or a little above normal over the next few days. Showers and storms will be possible for the start of the workweek. The rain chances will increase over the weekend as a cold front approaches the area. The...

Very hot, humid weather today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Very hot, mostly dry weather will continue today and Friday. There will only be a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm through tomorrow. The rain chances will increase Saturday. Showers and storms will be possible Sunday through Wednesday. Wednesday was a hot, humid day...
Mostly sunny, hot, humid Wednesday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be another hot, humid day across the Midlands with highs in the middle 90s. Temperatures will continue to heat up this week as the chance for rain decreases. Showers and storms will become more likely by the weekend as a front approaches the area.
WCBD Count on 2

USGS reports 2.3 earthquake in Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 8:42 p.m., a few miles east south east of Elgin. The Midlands area has felt more than 60 earthquakes since Christmas. […]
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in the Midlands on Sunday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit an area near Elgin on Sunday night. The report showed that the earthquake happened 6.8 km Southeast of Elgin at around 8:42 p.m. According to the report, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and...
M2.3 earthquake rattles Lugoff after brief pause in rumbles

ELGIN, S.C. — The Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County felt yet another rumble on Sunday evening as the region was subjected to another minor earthquake. The earthquake happened around 8:45 p.m. in an area between I-20 and Fort Jackson Road - the same general area of dozens of other quakes that have shaken the region since late December. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 130 people had felt the earthquake as of 9:40 p.m.
News19 WLTX

70 earthquakes have now struck Lugoff area since December

ELGIN, S.C. — The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded another earthquake near the Lugoff and Elgin area of Kershaw County Monday morning. This latest quake measured 2.3 magnitude and was centered approximately 3.2 miles south-southwest of Lugoff. It was centered 1.36 miles beneath the ground. There have been close...
wach.com

Backlog in auto repairs wreaking havoc on Midlands customers

COLUMBIA, SC — If you’re in need of car repairs you may want to have a backup plan. Due to a global shortage of automotive parts, it’s causing a backlog for repairs and driving up the wait times, some mechanics in the Midlands are facing what they call the greatest challenge since the Coronavirus pandemic.
Earthquakes Return to South Carolina, Rattling Nervous Residents

After a temporary pause in activity, two earthquakes struck central South Carolina last night, rattling residents that are already nervous from the dozens of earthquakes to hit the area since December. After nearly a week of seismic silence, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, at 8:42 pm. Shortly after 3am, another quake, a magnitude 2.1 event, struck nearby. With more earthquakes expected in the ongoing mystery swarm, officials are hosting a special virtual community meeting this week to keep area residents informed of the earthquakes and what local and state official scan do to help, especially if a more severe quake strikes.
2 earthquakes reported in South Carolina in 24 hours

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake was reported overnight Monday in South Carolina. The 2.1 magnitude quake happened about 3 a.m. near Lugoff, South Carolina. Another quake was reported Sunday evening. That quake happened 3.2 miles from Elgin at about 8:42 p.m. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
WIS-TV

Keep the Midlands Beautiful to host litter cleanup on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a litter cleanup event on Lake Murray in September. The event, Lakeside Litter Sweep, is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers must pre-register for this event by September 10. Lakeside Litter Sweep by WIS...
Operation Southern Slowdown nets over 1,000 citations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday. The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:. 1276 citations. 680 speeding citations. 9 DUI arrests. 141 restraint citations. 188 collision investigations. Notice...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three car crash closes West Main St. lane in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said a collision Tuesday afternoon shut down an intersection in the city. A three-car crash shut down the outbound lane at West Main St./ US-1 at Columbia Ave./ US-378 around 2:30 p.m. Police advised drivers to use caution in the area, crews are on the scene working to clear the site.
Midlands 2022 back to school giveaways and events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the Midlands approaches the end of summer, back to school events are returning for the season. WIS is compiling a list of events to help families find the resources they need. Have an event you know about that’s not on the list? Click the link...
Columbia Fire Department put out deadly fire at Sand Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire near the 1800 block of Shop Road around 4:30 a.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they found the property and four cars on fire. Fire-fighters extinguished the fire to find one victim inside. There are no...
National Night Out Event in Camden

Join local organization Hear Our Voice, the Camden Police Department and other community partners in a celebration of National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1st from 5pm-8 pm in the green space at 622 Rutledge Street in Downtown Camden. There will be games, a DJ, food trucks and vendors, free haircuts from Professional Cutters, book signings and giveaways. National Night Out is celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday of August each year, as a way of enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. It is a great opportunity for residents to meet members of the Camden Police Department and other law enforcement and first responder’s under positive circumstances. So bring the kids to Kershaw County’s National Night Out celebration with Hear Our Voice, Tuesday August 1st from 5 to 8 pm at 622 Rutledge Street. For more information, call 803-713-4576 or visit cityofcamden.org/events.
Online map shows citizens in the Midlands where to find free and fresh food

The City of Columbia and the Columbia Food Policy Committee created a food access geographic system (GIS) map listing various locations where individuals and families can access healthy food. The map includes grocery stores, farmer's markets, food pantries, FoodShare produce box sites and free summer meal locations for youth ages 18 and below.
