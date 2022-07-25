Hot, humid July weather this week

Join local organization Hear Our Voice, the Camden Police Department and other community partners in a celebration of National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1st from 5pm-8 pm in the green space at 622 Rutledge Street in Downtown Camden. There will be games, a DJ, food trucks and vendors, free haircuts from Professional Cutters, book signings and giveaways. National Night Out is celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday of August each year, as a way of enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. It is a great opportunity for residents to meet members of the Camden Police Department and other law enforcement and first responder’s under positive circumstances. So bring the kids to Kershaw County’s National Night Out celebration with Hear Our Voice, Tuesday August 1st from 5 to 8 pm at 622 Rutledge Street. For more information, call 803-713-4576 or visit cityofcamden.org/events.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO